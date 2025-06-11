Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Alumna Jana Schmieding to speak at 2025 commencement

Alumna Jana Schmieding, star and writer of a Native American sitcom, will speak at the University Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium on June 16.
Reilly NorgrenJune 11, 2025
The Oregon Duck walks through the crowd of graduates before the commencement ceremony. The 147th University of Oregon Commencement Ceremony took place on June 17, 2024 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)

Jana Schmieding, Native American comedian, writer and University of Oregon theatre arts alumna, will speak at the university’s 148th commencement ceremony on June 16 at Autzen Stadium.

Schmieding is originally from Canby, Oregon and is a member of the Cheyenne River Lakota Tribe. She is most known for starring in and writing for Peacock’s situational comedy, “Rutherford Falls.” The sitcom is widely regarded as pushing barriers for Indigenous creatives and breaking down stereotypes typically perpetuated by film and television.

Schmieding graduated from UO in 2005 with a degree in theater arts and has a master’s in teaching from Mercy College. She was a public school teacher in New York City before moving to Los Angeles to start her career in television, according to her IMDB page. While in New York City, she performed and directed regularly in the improv and sketch comedy scene.

As commencement speaker, Schmieding will discuss her journey from “struggling artist” to “success story” and reflect on her memories from UO, according to the commencement website.

The commencement speaker is chosen based on several factors: someone that graduates can relate to, alumni who have made an impact on their community and someone who can accurately reflect and represent the student population,, according to UO Spokesperson Eric Howald.

“The goal of the university commencement elebration is to create a shared experience that resonates with our graduates, leaving them with a sense of pride in their institution,” Howald said in a statement to The Emerald. “The ceremony’s featured commencement speaker rounds out the program with a message of inspiration, shared UO experiences and lessons that have led to their success.”

NASU members smile after performing during the "Women's Fancy" dance on the first day of the 56th annual Mother's Day Powwow on May 10, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
NASU members smile after performing during the “Women’s Fancy” dance on the first day of the 56th annual Mother’s Day Powwow on May 10, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)

The information provided to the keynote speaker by the university includes a suggested theme or topic for their speech — to speak about their time at the university, memories and callbacks to specific campus landmarks and moments. It also asks that, in addition to speaking to the graduates, the speaker should also thank families and support systems that guided students to graduation.

During her time at UO, Schmieding was a member of the Native American Student Union and was co-director of the Multicultural Center. In a statement to The Emerald, NASU said that Schmieding’s team has made contact with them and she intends to meet with Native students on campus while she is on campus.

Schmieding joins a list of other distinguished individuals who have previously spoken at UO’s commencement, including actors, athletes and activists.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in campus
Four different groups of photographers and graduates gather outside of Johnsosn Hall for a graduation shoot. Johnson Hall is the main administration building on the University of Oregon campus and is located on E 13 Ave in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Graduation photos: tips, tricks and best spots
How To Celebrate the Graduation You Deserve
Grads confront an unforgiving job market
Jess Fisher, a candidate for ASUO Seat 03 Programs Finance Committee, speaks at the ASUO candidate town hall in the EMU Crater Lake room on April 2, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Four UO unions demand budget transparency from the university through a new resolution
Will Yurman sits at his desk In Allen Hall, the home of University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
SOJC faculty issues open letter to defend press freedom
SOJC Dean Juan-Carlos Molleda (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Abroad, SOJC Dean Flies High. Back Home, His School Spirals Into Deficit.
Noa Schwartz
Schnitzer gift will contribute to funding new international relations major
More in Features
Seniors say goodbye to The Daily Emerald
Noa Schwartz
Feral, frustrating, fantastic: ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ dazzles and drags in equal measure
Bags of methamphetamine seized from a Lane County storage unit are seen here. (Courtesy of the U.S Department of Justice)
Leader of Lane County drug ring sentenced in Oregon’s largest meth bust
Interm Provost, Karen Ford, and Board Chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of Oregon, Steve Holwerda, Wait for the ceremony to start. Thursday, President of the University of Oregon, Karl Scholtz, attended his investiture at the Matthew Knight Arena, celebrating his formal installment as president of the university. Pro-Palestine protestors interrupted the ceremony as Scholtz accepted the Centennial Medallion with a deluge of chants. After a brief confrontation, protestors moved outside to a separate entrance where they continued their protest. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
UO facing “structural deficit” in 2026-2030 outlook
A bold sign labels the door to the Office of the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Big changes are happening within the College of Arts and Sciences. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Real estate developer Jordan Schnitzer gives $25 million gift to UO CAS
Noa Schwartz
From the page to the silver screen: book to movie adaptations
More in News
Ducks mascot , Puddles, cheers the crowd on during a time out break. Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) successfully blocks a shot attempt by Utah forward Mikael Jantunen (20). Oregon Ducks men&#8217;s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
UO holds single largest Duck Day in school history
After the theatrical boxing match, roughly 375 people attended a rally at the front steps of Johnson Hall, the administrative building on the University of Oregon campus. Around 5:00 p.m. on May 5, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers Union (UOSW) hosted a theatrical boxing match on the lawn across from Johnson Hall, the administrative building on. Roughly 375 people attended the staged boxing match, in which two UOSW members, one representing ‘UOSW’s Contract’ and the other ‘UO’s contract’ theatrically fought with oversized inflatable boxing gloves. Each round, UOSW organizer Valentine Bentz, who was the boxing referee, announced key events in the union’s development and bargaining, with each ‘round’ representing a stage of bargaining and organizing. Following the boxing match, striking student workers marched and rallied around Johnson Hall in an attempt to ‘seige’ the building. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Who monitors demonstration activity on campus?
Dick Zeller prepares strata, which contains red pepper, spinach, tater tots, cheese, sausage, milk, and egg.
Photos: A Kitchen Full of Community
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
Duck Store Board of Directors elected
This past week, President John Karl Scholz sat down to discuss the recent sex discrimination lawsuit against the University of Oregon, student workers' plans to unionize, and the university&#8217;s move to the Big Ten Conference. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Scholz and Long send email regarding “difficult” financial outlook
Flag bearers, tribal leaders and dancers enter the powwow during the Grand Entry at the 57th Annual Mother's Day Powwow on May 10, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Mother's Day Powwow returns for it's 57th year
About the Contributor
Reilly Norgren
Reilly Norgren, Campus News & Investigative Reporter
Reilly Norgren is a third year student majoring in journalism and English. This is Reilly’s third year at the Emerald and she works as both a campus news and investigative reporter. She typically covers labor movements and university affairs, and also has a passion for breaking news.