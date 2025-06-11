Alumna Jana Schmieding to speak at 2025 commencement

Jana Schmieding, Native American comedian, writer and University of Oregon theatre arts alumna, will speak at the university’s 148th commencement ceremony on June 16 at Autzen Stadium.

Schmieding is originally from Canby, Oregon and is a member of the Cheyenne River Lakota Tribe. She is most known for starring in and writing for Peacock’s situational comedy, “Rutherford Falls.” The sitcom is widely regarded as pushing barriers for Indigenous creatives and breaking down stereotypes typically perpetuated by film and television.

Schmieding graduated from UO in 2005 with a degree in theater arts and has a master’s in teaching from Mercy College. She was a public school teacher in New York City before moving to Los Angeles to start her career in television, according to her IMDB page. While in New York City, she performed and directed regularly in the improv and sketch comedy scene.

As commencement speaker, Schmieding will discuss her journey from “struggling artist” to “success story” and reflect on her memories from UO, according to the commencement website.

The commencement speaker is chosen based on several factors: someone that graduates can relate to, alumni who have made an impact on their community and someone who can accurately reflect and represent the student population,, according to UO Spokesperson Eric Howald.

“The goal of the university commencement elebration is to create a shared experience that resonates with our graduates, leaving them with a sense of pride in their institution,” Howald said in a statement to The Emerald. “The ceremony’s featured commencement speaker rounds out the program with a message of inspiration, shared UO experiences and lessons that have led to their success.”

The information provided to the keynote speaker by the university includes a suggested theme or topic for their speech — to speak about their time at the university, memories and callbacks to specific campus landmarks and moments. It also asks that, in addition to speaking to the graduates, the speaker should also thank families and support systems that guided students to graduation.

During her time at UO, Schmieding was a member of the Native American Student Union and was co-director of the Multicultural Center. In a statement to The Emerald, NASU said that Schmieding’s team has made contact with them and she intends to meet with Native students on campus while she is on campus.

Schmieding joins a list of other distinguished individuals who have previously spoken at UO’s commencement, including actors, athletes and activists.