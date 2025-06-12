New Lane County Sheriff appointed

(Photo courtesy of Lane County Government)

The Lane County Board of Commissioners has unanimously selected Carl Wilkerson as Lane County’s newest Sheriff. He was sworn into office on June 11.

Wilkerson will serve as the Sheriff through 2026. He could begin a four-year term in 2027, if voters elect him.

Wilkerson has served as Chief Deputy of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office since 2019 under former Sheriff Clifton Harrold, who officially retired on May 16.

As the Chief Deputy, Wilkerson was responsible for personnel, labor relations, budget, training, the Office of Professional Standards, the radio network and many other tasks.