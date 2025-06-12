Donate
New Lane County Sheriff appointed

Carl Wilkerson will serve in the role through 2026.
Joseph Chiu
June 11, 2025
(Photo courtesy of Lane County Government)

The Lane County Board of Commissioners has unanimously selected Carl Wilkerson as Lane County’s newest Sheriff. He was sworn into office on June 11. 

Wilkerson will serve as the Sheriff through 2026. He could begin a four-year term in 2027, if voters elect him. 

Wilkerson has served as Chief Deputy of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office since 2019 under former Sheriff Clifton Harrold, who officially retired on May 16. 

As the Chief Deputy, Wilkerson was responsible for personnel, labor relations, budget, training, the Office of Professional Standards, the radio network and many other tasks.

Joseph Chiu
Joseph Chiu, City News Associate Editor
Joseph Chiu is a second-year student majoring in Journalism with a Sports Business minor. Before working as an Associate Editor for the City News desk, he wrote stories about campus and city news. Joseph looks to pursue a career in news writing or sports reporting in the future and hopes to continue expanding his knowledge and passion for journalism. In his free time, Joseph enjoys watching his favorite sports teams and learning more about different sports in general. 