Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

“ICE-Out” demonstrators rally in Eugene

Hundreds gathered in front of the Lane County Courthouse to protest against ICE.
Mathias Lehman-Winters
June 11, 2025
Demonstrators gather for an “ICE-Out” rally in downtown Eugene on June 11, 2025. (Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

Approximately 700 demonstrators gathered at the Morse Plaza in front of the Lane County Courthouse today, June. 11, in support of the hundreds of  demonstrators in Los Angeles and across the country protesting against ICE presence in their communities.

The demonstrators waved numerous American, Mexican, Cuban and Palestinian flags, and carried signs that read “No Human is Illegal,” “Ice Out of Our Communities” and “Abolish Ice.”

One of the speakers decried ICE deportations, particularly of immigrant children and declared “We are not going to let them win, this is our country.”

The demonstration initially began at approximately 5:30 p.m. and at approximately 6:30 p.m., demonstrators began marching down 8th Ave toward the Wayne Lyman Morse federal courthouse. 

IMG_2882
Demonstrators gather for an "ICE-Out" rally in downtown Eugene on June 11, 2025. (Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

After gathering in front of the federal courthouse, the demonstration continued for approximately another 20 minutes, as demonstrators listened to speeches and chanted “No fear, no hate, no ICE in our state.”

The rally concluded by approximately 7 p.m. and demonstrators dispersed.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
(Photo courtesy of Lane County Government)
New Lane County Sheriff appointed
Construction crews work on an AHTF-funded Homes for Good housing project at the former Red Lion Hotel in Downtown Eugene. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Eugene City Council approves $710K for affordable housing projects amid rising homelessness
Moss Street is located east of the University of Oregon's Eugene Campus. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Eugene’s post-grad economic outlook
Construction workers stand next to an excavator Mar.11.2025 at the River front construction site in downtown Eugene, Ore (Darby Winter/Emerald)
Reviving Downtown: How Eugene Is Trying to Bring Life Back to Its Core — One Small Win at a Time
Bags of methamphetamine seized from a Lane County storage unit are seen here. (Courtesy of the U.S Department of Justice)
Leader of Lane County drug ring sentenced in Oregon’s largest meth bust
Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger, delivers speech. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Lane County Budget Committee approves historic funding cuts
More in community-news
A submerged vehicle in the Willamette River near the Randy Papé Beltline in Eugene on June 1, 2025. (Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire)
Woman rescued after car plunges into Willamette River in Eugene
A child pets the 'lion' during a performance by Phi Long Lion Dance group at the fourth Annual Asian Night Market on May 23, 2025. The lion dance is a form of traditional dance believed to bring good luck, and is typically performed at significant religious, cultural or traditional events. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Fourth annual Asian Night Market is held in downtown Eugene, celebrating cultural diversity
University of Oregon Students walk through forested areas on campus on Feb. 5, 2025 (Tyler Graham/Emerald)
In Eugene’s Push to Grow, Green Spaces Still Matter
The 4J administration building sits in a shadow of shade in Eugene, Ore. on May 14, 2025 (Tyler Graham/Emerald)
Eugene School Board approves budget with staff cuts, taps reserves to avoid deeper reductions
The University of Oregon Hunger Strike for Palestine.
UO Gaza Hunger Strike leads protest at Eugene Federal Building
Ballot drop off spot for cars, located outside of the Lane County Elections Official Ballot Dropbox. Election voting 2024, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 16 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Lane County 2025 Special District Election Results
More in Features
Just like gluten
DJ Kramer performs at UO's Up & Up Festival. Photo Courtesy: David Hammel
DJ Kramer’s farewell tour: spinning tracks in his final act
The Erb Memorial Union, located on University Street, is a popular place for student workers to be employed. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
SSWANA Center hopes to move into EMU for next fall
The Oregon Duck walks through the crowd of graduates before the commencement ceremony. The 147th University of Oregon Commencement Ceremony took place on June 17, 2024 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Alumna Jana Schmieding to speak at 2025 commencement
Four different groups of photographers and graduates gather outside of Johnsosn Hall for a graduation shoot. Johnson Hall is the main administration building on the University of Oregon campus and is located on E 13 Ave in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Graduation photos: tips, tricks and best spots
How To Celebrate the Graduation You Deserve
Grads confront an unforgiving job market
About the Contributor
Mathias Lehman-Winters
Mathias Lehman-Winters, City News Editor, Managing Print Editor
Mathias Lehman-Winters is a third-year student majoring in Political Science and minoring in Media Studies at the University of Oregon. This is Mathias’s third year at the Emerald and he is the City News Editor, Managing Print Editor, and sits on the Emerald Media Group Board of Directors. Upon graduation Mathias hopes to pursue a career in journalism and public affairs. Mathias loves to run, swim in the Willamette, drink lemonade, and admire maps.