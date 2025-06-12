“ICE-Out” demonstrators rally in Eugene

Demonstrators gather for an “ICE-Out” rally in downtown Eugene on June 11, 2025. (Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

Approximately 700 demonstrators gathered at the Morse Plaza in front of the Lane County Courthouse today, June. 11, in support of the hundreds of demonstrators in Los Angeles and across the country protesting against ICE presence in their communities.

The demonstrators waved numerous American, Mexican, Cuban and Palestinian flags, and carried signs that read “No Human is Illegal,” “Ice Out of Our Communities” and “Abolish Ice.”

One of the speakers decried ICE deportations, particularly of immigrant children and declared “We are not going to let them win, this is our country.”

The demonstration initially began at approximately 5:30 p.m. and at approximately 6:30 p.m., demonstrators began marching down 8th Ave toward the Wayne Lyman Morse federal courthouse.

After gathering in front of the federal courthouse, the demonstration continued for approximately another 20 minutes, as demonstrators listened to speeches and chanted “No fear, no hate, no ICE in our state.”

The rally concluded by approximately 7 p.m. and demonstrators dispersed.