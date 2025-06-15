Donate
Housing
Ethos
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

“No Kings Day” march draws nearly 10,000 in Eugene

Thousands of demonstrators marched in Eugene to protest against the Trump administration and its military parade in the nation’s capitol.
Mathias Lehman-Winters
June 14, 2025
Protestors rally in Eugene in “No Kings Day” march. (Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

Nearly 10,000 people gathered outside the  Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene today, June 14, to take part in the nationwide “No Kings Day” demonstrations.

The protests were organized as an act of resistance to President Donald Trump’s military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army in Washington D.C., also taking place today in conjunction with the President’s 79th birthday.

“We are here because it matters,” Renè Ellis, a local resident and demonstrator said. “We are experiencing and witnessing an unprecedented attack on our democracy. We have no other option but to resist.”

Demonstrators, which observers estimate to have numbered nearly 10,000, gathered at the federal courthouse before marching West on E. Broadway, turning North onto Olive Street, and East onto 5th Avenue before marching by City Hall and concluding at Alton Baker Park — crossing Peter DeFazio Bridge and the Willamette River.

Boris Widdenfeld, an organizer with 5051 Eugene, the group that helped plan the demonstration, described the event as a success.

“We are thrilled (with the turnout). Eugene and Springfield are speaking very loudly here that just as we said in 1775 and 1776, that we don’t have Kings. We don’t do kings in the United States,” Widdenfeld.

Widdenfeld said that logistically, planning the demonstration was a massive undertaking. Organizers had to get the proper permitting, coordinate with police, and block off roads. Organizers had six teams of trained de-escalators (two to four per team), half a dozen medics, four legal observers, and several media liaisons. 

Widdenfeld said that organizers would have to check drone footage to get an accurate approximation of the turnout, but from their estimation, nearly 10,000 people showed up to demonstrate.

Michael Mehringer, another demonstrator, said he came because he believes “the Trump administration is deeply abusing the power of the presidency.” Mehringer said the administration is circumventing the power of Congress, the courts, and the people of the United States.

“We don’t want that, we don’t need that, we are here to make that clear,” Mehringer said.

Protestor Cindy McLaren said she came to the “No Kings” demonstration because “I don’t like what’s going on. (The Trump administration) is hurting the poor, and underprivileged people.”

Demonstrators held anti-trump signs and waved thousands of American, Mexican, Palestinian, Pride, and other flags.

The protest, which began at 12 p.m., concluded at approximately 2:30 p.m.

About the Contributor
Mathias Lehman-Winters
Mathias Lehman-Winters, City News Editor, Managing Print Editor
Mathias Lehman-Winters is a third-year student majoring in Political Science and minoring in Media Studies at the University of Oregon. This is Mathias’s third year at the Emerald and he is the City News Editor, Managing Print Editor, and sits on the Emerald Media Group Board of Directors. Upon graduation Mathias hopes to pursue a career in journalism and public affairs. Mathias loves to run, swim in the Willamette, drink lemonade, and admire maps.