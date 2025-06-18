Congratulations to the Class of 2025!

Ayanna Villanueva

On June 16, the University of Oregon celebrated its 148th University Commencement Ceremony. This day celebrated the efforts and achievements of the graduating class of 2025.

UO alumnus and Native American actress Jana Schmieding served as the commencement speaker. In her speech, she shared the lessons and experiences she acquired during her years as a student at UO and how that affected her success story as comedian, actress and writer.

The University Commencement Ceremony officially started at 9 a.m. and around 10:30 a.m., the ceremony ended with a celebration of UO’s theme song, “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers.

Some graduates expressed their joy to The Daily Emerald.

Alex Pelayo, who graduated with a degree in English and Spanish, was especially excited since her family traveled all the way from California to celebrate this momentous occasion with her.

“(It feels) very exciting. I’m a non-traditional student, so I’ve been doing college since 2016. So it’s really exciting, especially to have my family here. They all came from California,” Pelayo said.

Emily Dutton, who graduated with an English degree, and Cayenne Peel, who graduated with a degree in general social science with a concentration in crime, law and society, both shared their enthusiasm in sharing this special moment with each other.

“It was a lot of nerves leading up to (graduation), but then once we got into the event, it just kind of all felt like it was meant to be. And so it was a lot of fun. We’re really glad that we got to do it together too,” Dutton said.

According to Peel, “(Emily and I) started school at different times, so the fact that our graduation lined up, I think, was really exciting. I’m glad we got to do that, and it was a great experience.”

For some students and families, this moment holds a generational significance.

Parents Kris and Mary Simpson beamed with pride about their recent graduate, Jacob Simpson, who is the third person in their family to graduate from UO.

The Simpsons said that it was a great experience to see their son grow into an adult over his four years at the university.

“(Our son) worked super hard throughout and made so many impacts on people’s lives, bettered himself and traveled and just had a wonderful experience,” Mary Simpson said.

As families celebrate their children’s achievements and hard work, students reflect on what’s ahead after graduation.

Pelayo said that she has plans of applying to the 4J school district here in Eugene where she used to work.

“So I might apply there, but my plan in the long run is to maybe get a masters (degree) in creative writing and hopefully be an author,” Pelayo said.

Dutton and Peel are approaching the future with curiosity and purpose.

“I am still kind of undecided, but I do want to go into social service. I feel like there’s a lot of opportunities for that,” Peel said.