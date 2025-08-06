Ortega: The Gen-Z approach to dating

Noa Schwartz

It’s no surprise that Gen-Z has grown up on the use of technology and social media, instilling certain beliefs into the new modernization of certain subjects. One being the concept of love and relationships.

Is real love even the goal anymore, or is the search for relationships much more inclined to shape a different future than past generations have shown us?

According to indigotherapy.com, “Gen-Z values authenticity and emotional connections but is also open to exploring non-traditional relationship structures like polyamory and open-relationships. Mental health and self-care are often prioritized in their approach to dating.”

Compared to past generations, it seems that the standards of dating align with fueling experiences in life rather than just having a lifelong partner.

UO senior Davis Brindley discussed his opinion on this topic.

“While I believe some dating apps are looking for true, genuine connections, it seems many of these apps are filled with individuals who simply want to ‘swipe’ or see who’s in the area with no intent of dating or starting a relationship of any kind,” Brindley said.

I, too, have noticed the effect of Gen-Z oriented dating culture, like “hooking up” in the unconventional way of romantic relationships. Sometimes they can turn into what Gen-Z likes to refer to as “situationships” that seem to overshadow the conventional norm of dating entirely.

“We’ve been conditioned to be chronically online, and therefore have adapted to such. The implications of online dating and relationships have yet to be explored, though I remain hopeful that our next generations will better the way we interact romantically online,” Brindley said.

Another perspective on this matter comes from UO senior Charlotte Alnwick.

“Real love is always the goal, and I think that doesn’t change throughout the years. But, dating to marry someone is rooted in deep patriarchal ways of dating,” Alnwick said.

I would have to agree with Alnwick; it seems that the concept of marriage has always been rooted to tie down the traditional heteronormative concept that one woman belongs to one man. Through this kind of thinking, it is best described by theweek.com: “through marriage, a woman (becomes) a man’s property.”

As humans, we are always looking for the complete definition of what love means and how love should be. Love can be rooted in sharing experiences with people, and even if marriage is not the end goal in these relationships, at least having lived and learned from them brings great importance that Gen-Z is willing to understand.

“Sometimes people are meant to be in your life for a short period, and even if they part, they will stay with you in some way. In the same way that some couples don’t last that long, it doesn’t mean that their love wasn’t real or important,” Alnwick said.