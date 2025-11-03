Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
Games
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

It’s mushroom season

Mount Pisgah Arboretum hosts its annual mushroom festival.
Elise Alvira, Arts and Culture Writer
November 3, 2025
Fred Hall
An attendee purchasing a grow-at-home mushroom kit. On October 26, 2025, the Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Eugene, Ore. hosted it’s annual Mushroom Festival, featuring live music, food, mushroom exhibits, and more. (Fred Hall/Emerald)

If you didn’t know, fall is the ideal time for mushroom harvesting in the Pacific Northwest. What better way to honor this than with a mushroom festival, such as Mount Pisgah’s annual event held this year on Oct. 26? 

“Fall is one of the best times for mushroom harvesting. If you can hear the rain right now, you can also hear the mushrooms growing,” Audric Macone, an employee at a mushroom farm called The Mushroomery, said. “Oregon is the perfect place for mushrooms with the elevation, the Cascades, humidity and rain — mushrooms love the wet.”

Since 1981, Mount Pisgah has put on the mushroom festival on the last Sunday of every October. 

“It’s the flip side celebration to the Wildflower Festival,” Ilana Jakubowski, executive director of Mount Pisgah, said. The Wildflower Festival is held every May to celebrate the new season of wildflowers. 

Everything from classic cremini mushrooms you can find at the store, to common PNW species like Russula Turci, Flaming Yellow Pholiota, Purple Gray Mycena and more were on display nestled in moist tanbark. 

“We have one of the largest mushroom displays on the West Coast, with over 300 species of mushroom on display inside our pavilion,” Jakubowski said. 

The large mushroom exhibit, with many onlookers examining the displays. Attendees gazing upon the wide selection of mushrooms the festival has on display. On October 26, 2025, the Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Eugene, Ore. hosted it’s annual Mushroom Festival, featuring live music, food, mushroom exhibits, and more. (Fred Hall/Emerald) (Fred Hall)

The festival featured an array of local bands like Ruzha Rukuru Marimba and Ballet Folklorico Colibri, along with food trucks serving festive delights like mushroom soup and cider, their annual scarecrow contest and hourly mushroom education presentations. 

Macone helped to lead Mushroomery’s “how to grow your own mushrooms” presentation. Located in Lebanon, Oregon, Mushroomery is a family owned mushroom farm that grows gourmet and medicinal mushrooms.

For the presentation, Mushroomery demonstrated how to grow your own Oyster mushrooms at home, with just a piece of cardboard and coffee grounds. 

“It’s one of those funny things. I feel like people who are into mushrooms are really into mushrooms. When you go down the rabbit hole learning more about mushrooms, they really are incredible. There’s a whole range of benefits,” Jakubowski said. 

What started out as a day full of a symphony of rainstorms, abruptly turned into a game of tug of war for the sunshine and a muggy atmosphere — the ideal environment for mushrooms. 

For a town known for its eclectic arts and culture scene, the annual mushroom festival is a strong testament to Eugene’s history, nature and tight-knit community. Coincidentally, the festival happened to fall at the end of University of Oregon’s Grateful Dead-themed football game weekend, further acknowledging Eugene’s eclectic, good-natured community.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Hannah Rose, left, and Tait Sarter, right, of the indie folk Americana band Bootleg Rose, play guitar at Maurie Jacobs Park in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (Max Unkrich/Emerald)
Meet Bootleg Rose: a dynamic folk duo
The exhibit titled “Transgressors,” presented by Felix Fury and Anthony Hudson, who are two Grand Ronde people, who are also queer. This exhibit is a collection of artwork and ideas from queer Indigenous artists from Northwest Nations, and across Turtle Island and Hawai’i. This exhibition is at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History in Eugene, Ore. (Anna Liv Myklebust / Emerald)
UO’s celebration of Indigenous lives
Student Director and Filmmaker Walter Wagner handles the camera and microphone for a scene. On Oct. 18. 2023, Universty of Oregon students filmed a short horror production in an apartment for the 72-hour film festival in Eugene, Ore.
72 hours to scare
Tiara of the Junkyard Divas lets it all out for the crowd. On October 16, 2025 the University of Oregon Outdoor Program hosted A Night at the Barn, a free for students, live music performance with 5 different bands playing throughout the night. (Fred Hall/Emerald)
UO Outdoor Program’s A Night at the Barn is back
Students attend the Connect@UO's Performative Male Contest at the EMU Ampitheater. Photo by Harvey Parsons, courtesy of Aaron Busi.
Matcha lattes and building community
Brom Bones, played by Gustavo Ramirez, kisses the hand of Katrina Van Tassel after their dance together. Ballet Fantastique puts on: The Legend of the Sleepy Hollow at the Hult Center in Eugene, Ore., on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
A spooky evening with Ballet Fantastique
More in Uncategorized
Workers rally in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 26, 2025 (Joy Edwards/Emerald)
Worker unions rally together in downtown Portland
Natalie Wardlow (12) and Grace Egan (32) celebrate during a time-out. Oregon volleyball faces the Wisconsin Badgers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on October 26, 2025. (Heidi Thalman/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon volleyball falls to Wisconsin in a 3-1 thriller
Oregon players celebrate scoring a last-minute winner. Oregon women’s soccer played the University of Washington Huskies at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2025. (Corey Hoffman/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon women's soccer secures first Big Ten win of the season vs Washington
Portland Retro Gaming Expo 2025 celebrates nostalgia and gaming icons
How It's Reported: The Investigation Behind a Professor’s Removal
Terence Ferguson(3) walking on to the field at Oregon football practice at the practice facility. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Pro Ducks: Rookie edition
About the Contributor
Fred Hall
Fred Hall, Photographer
Fred is currently on the Daily Emerald photo desk, and on his 1st year on the Photo Desk. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @fredhallphotography and check out his website fredhallphotography.myportfolio.com