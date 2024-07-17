Jewish student groups speak on UO’s communication, support

Leaders of different Jewish student organizations on campus speak on UO’s level of communication with them since Oct. 7, 2023
By Ysabella Sosa
July 17, 2024
Oregon Hillel Executive Director Andy Gitelson poses for a portrait on Nov. 28. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)

Oregon Hillel Executive Director Andy Gitelson poses for a portrait on Nov. 28. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)

Throughout the University of Oregon students’ month-long pro-Palestine encampment, UO administration published several statements addressing safety, support and free speech on campus.

Some statements also addressed what groups UO had communicated with during the encampment, including Oregon Hillel and the Chabad of Eugene. While some Jewish organizations at UO, including Hillel and “Ducks 4 Israel,” remained relatively quiet throughout the encampment, its leaders now reflect back on the level of communication and support they received from UO throughout the year, and throughout the encampment.

Some said UO’s communication was frequent, while others said UO’s support could have been more direct. 

The statements also indicated that UO had met with students in the encampment daily, though the student group Jewish Voice for Peace, an organization involved with the encampment, did not respond to the Daily Emerald’s requests for an interview for further clarification. Multiple Jewish student groups, including Hillel and “Ducks 4 Israel,” also released several statements about the encampment, which further addressed safety concerns for students on campus. 

In a May 6 statement, Interim Vice President for Student Life Kris Winter said that she had met with Jewish organizations to “hear first-hand about the impact of this protest and to talk about how we [UO] can continue to support all members of our community.” 

According to former Oregon Hillel Interim Executive Director Andy Gitelson, support from UO increased earlier than the encampment, beginning in October 2023. 

Gitelson said that the support from the University of Oregon Police Department increased on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack on neighboring Israel.

According to Gitelson, UOPD’s support for Hillel continued throughout the encampment, too. 

Gitelson said that he communicated with the university almost daily about how the Jewish community was doing during the encampment, which included conversations with Winter, UO President John Karl Scholz, UOPD Chief Jason Wade and representatives from the university’s Division of Equity and Inclusion. 

Gitelson said that Hillel’s conversations with UOPD also involved discussions around the security of the Hillel building, which is less than a mile away from campus. They also spoke about security for any programs and events organized by Hillel.

“We want to make sure that students and community members that participate in events that Hillel does are safe to do so,” Gitelson said. “So ranging from having police presence at our Passover Seder to ensure there would be no disruptions or no threats to basic events that we’re hosting.” 

In an email statement to the Emerald, Wade confirmed that “safety resources and support” were extended to Chabad and Hillel “during the winter and spring term demonstrations and encampment.”

According to Gitelson, UO took any reports of anti-semitism and improper usage of classroom space “seriously.” 

“Also, taking seriously the reports in the classroom and investigating if there are oversteps in the classroom where faculty or GTFF [Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation] are using this space for their own political purposes,” Gitelson said. 

Samuel Rhodes, co-chair of “Ducks 4 Israel,” said he appreciated how the university reached out to Jewish student organizations, like Hillel and Chabad during the encampment. 

However, Rhodes said he felt that Jewish students and the Jewish community have received close to no direct support from the university. 

“They [UO] didn’t give us many resources. We made our voices heard at the [Associated Students of the University of Oregon Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions] senate meeting where they were passing that, but the school itself did not offer enough resources in my mind.” 

In an email statement to the Emerald, Winter said that UO’s support of the Jewish community is seen through “frequent discussions with community leaders, meeting with students directly, offers of additional security, supporting students concerned about friends and family in the region and counseling.”

Rhodes said that support for the UO Coalition for Palestine and the Jewish community is “different.” 

“One group is making themselves visibly known in daily campus life,” Rhodes said. “The response from the school requires different approaches…obviously we’re not going and protesting in the middle of campus and staying there overnight.” 

Rhodes said that he felt the university was not “doing enough” to protect the Jewish community. 

“They could have made sure that the encampment didn’t last as long as it did and didn’t allow them to do anti-semitic rhetoric on campus,” Rhodes said. “I think hateful speech on campus should have been prevented and put to a stop earlier.” 

According to Rhodes, an example of an “anti-semitic rhetoric” made by the encampment was the statement, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which he said is a “call to eliminate the state of Israel entirely.” 

Aliza Benor, the program coordinator of J Street, an organization that promotes peace-oriented solutions to the Israel-Hamas War, said that she wasn’t sure how the university would have equally supported both parties during the encampment. 

“I wouldn’t say the university did much to support anyone,” Benor said. “I would say the university kind of did the best they could do in kind of remaining as neutral as possible.” 

Benor also said that she was “glad” that the university reached out to Hillel and Chabad and allowed other opportunities for individuals to speak. 

“I’m glad they [university] had the Board of Trustees meeting that was open to anyone for comment,” Benor said. “I’m glad that [at] the BDS hearings, many people were able to speak.”

Benor said that she communicated with some professors, many from the department of Global Studies, during the encampment with the purpose of being involved in the “administrative efforts to educate.” 

“We [J Street] were involved in the Theater for Empathy [and Understanding] event that was put on by UO academics,” Benor said. “As well as the Antisemitism and Islamophobia workshop.”

Benor also said that she communicated with organizing leaders of the encampment, including leaders from Students for Justice for Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace since Oct. 7.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in administration
Individuals walk across campus on a dreary afternoon. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Freshmen reflect on their first year at UO
(Eleanor Klock/Daily Emerald)
Changes for the 2024-2025 UO academic year
(Grace Turchetto/Daily Emerald)
Meet the Constitution Court’s two newest justices
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald 
Garbage left at Shasta Lake after UO students’ weekend
A demonstrator works on taking down the banner reading Alareer Hall—the name demonstrators gave to Johnson Hall, in honor of a Palestinian poet and writer Refaat Alareer—on May 22, 2024. After weeks of protest, the 24-day-long encampment demonstration saw its end after negotiations teams from the encampment and the University of Oregon reached an agreement to end the encampment in exchange for meeting some student demands, including No adverse action for protected speech activities, a call for a ceasefire in Gaza, and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Campus organizations reflect on Pro-Palestine, UO agreement
Christopher P. Long has been selected by University of Oregon president John Karl Scholz and a search committee to take the role as the senior vice president and provost (photo courtesy of the University of Oregon).
Christopher P. Long selected as UO provost and senior vice president
More in campus
Stella Fetherston/ Emerald
Maxed-out loans cover half of summer tuition
Best salons near campus
Best salons near campus
Say No To Room doom: Creating a Happy, Healthy Personal Space
Say No to Room Doom: Creating a Happy, Healthy Personal Space
Living Your Best Life by Yourself
Living Your Best Life by Yourself
What’s Your Love Language?
What’s Your Love Language?
Taking Charge of Your Body Image
Taking Charge of Your Body Image
More in encampment
Tents set up by University of Oregon student-ran groups to begin their encampment in front of Lillis Business Complex. On April 29, 2024, University of Oregon student-ran groups joined the nationwide movement of encampment in support of the pro-Palestine movement across college campuses. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Photos: The first day of the University of Oregon's pro-Palestine encampment
On April 29, 2024, University of Oregon student-ran groups joined the nationwide movement of encampment in support of the pro-Palestine movement across college campuses. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
University of Oregon pro-Palestine encampment looks to expand as second day ends
UO students and community members held an encampment on April 29 urging the university to boycott and divest from Israel. Leading student groups include Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voices for Peace, Working Committee of Grads for Palestine, and Young Democratic Socialists of America. 
University of Oregon pro-Palestine encampment settles in for first night
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
FOLLOW US!
WHO WE ARE
_________________________________________________________

The Daily Emerald is the news division of Emerald Media Group, University of Oregon’s independent student media organization.
_________________________________________________________

EDITOR in CHIEF
Tristin Hoffman
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 325
[email protected]
PRESIDENT & PUBLISHER
Eric Henry
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 317
[email protected]
VP OPERATIONS
Kathy Carbone
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 302
[email protected]
AD DIRECTOR
Shelly Rondestvedt
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 303
[email protected]
CREATIVE & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Anna CK Smith
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 327
[email protected]
© 2024 Daily Emerald, published by Emerald Media Group • 1395 University St. Suite 302 • Eugene, OR • 97403 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in