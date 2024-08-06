Former Duck Cole Hocker captures 1500m gold, Olympic record in surprise final

Former Oregon runner Cole Hocker became the first Duck alumnus to capture a track and field gold medal at this year’s Olympic Games on Tuesday morning.

Hocker, who ran for the Ducks between 2019 and 2021, set a new Olympic record in the 1500m final when he ran 3:27.65 to outpace the field.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway held the previous record, which he set it at 3:28.32 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Hocker finished sixth in the 2020 Games, his only previous Olympic finals appearance. He qualified for the 2024 edition in Eugene with a stunning kick that saw him pass fellow American Yared Nuguse at Hayward Field in June before competing in Paris this month. Nuguse finished third in the final.

After running 3:32.54 in the qualifying rounds, where he finished 10th, expectations cooled off for some.

He came with a fire in the final, though, and his personal and Olympic-record time is the 23-year-old’s first medal.

Hocker overcame the current world leader, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and his teammate Nuguse to win a shock gold.

The 1500m was Hocker’s only race at these Games — he nearly qualified for the 5000m but finished seventh in the field at the USATF qualifiers.

He’s signed to run with Nike — and after winning gold in Paris, his name is undoubtedly shooting up the list of contenders for the season to come.