The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Recent Stories
On Aug. 6, unhoused activists protested outside of the Eugene Municipal Courthouse, demonstrating against the city’s policy of sweeping homeless camps. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Unhoused activists protest outside Eugene courthouse during arraignment
August 6, 2024
People speak to each other while waiting in line for the Ferris wheel at the fair on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Lane County Fair returns for 2024
August 6, 2024
Former Oregon Duck, Cole Hocker, basks in the Eugene sun as he is showered with cheers in his old college competing grounds. He will represent the University of Oregon and the entire country of the United States of America in Paris as he fights for gold in the 1500m. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Former Duck Cole Hocker captures 1500m gold, Olympic record in surprise final
August 6, 2024
The womens 1500m race. The PNW Invitational took place on March 16, 2024 at Oregon State University (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Oregon T&F’s Klaudia Kazimierska qualifies for 1500m Olympic final
August 6, 2024
The new Eugene City Hall will be located in Downtown Eugene on 4th Ave. replacing the former Eugene Water and Electric Board administration building. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene City Hall visitors guide
August 5, 2024
Oregon guard Elisa Mevius wins gold with Germany 3x3 basketball
Oregon guard Elisa Mevius wins gold with Germany 3x3 basketball
August 5, 2024
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Morris: Stop the male gaze in films
August 5, 2024
Longlegs is a hellish horror gem
Longlegs is a hellish horror gem
August 2, 2024

Former Duck Cole Hocker captures 1500m gold, Olympic record in surprise final

Hocker overcame several favorites to win his first Olympic medal on Tuesday
Owen Murray
August 6, 2024
Former+Oregon+Duck%2C+Cole+Hocker%2C+basks+in+the+Eugene+sun+as+he+is+showered+with+cheers+in+his+old+college+competing+grounds.+He+will+represent+the+University+of+Oregon+and+the+entire+country+of+the+United+States+of+America+in+Paris+as+he+fights+for+gold+in+the+1500m.%26%23160%3BThe+most+elite+athletes+in+the+country+meet+at+Hayward+Field+for+the+2024+Summer+Olympic+Trials+in+Eugene%2C+Ore.+on+June+22%2C+2024.+%28Jonathan+Suni%2FEmerald%29
Former Oregon Duck, Cole Hocker, basks in the Eugene sun as he is showered with cheers in his old college competing grounds. He will represent the University of Oregon and the entire country of the United States of America in Paris as he fights for gold in the 1500m. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)

Former Oregon runner Cole Hocker became the first Duck alumnus to capture a track and field gold medal at this year’s Olympic Games on Tuesday morning. 

Hocker, who ran for the Ducks between 2019 and 2021, set a new Olympic record in the 1500m final when he ran 3:27.65 to outpace the field.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway held the previous record, which he set it at 3:28.32 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Hocker finished sixth in the 2020 Games, his only previous Olympic finals appearance. He qualified for the 2024 edition in Eugene with a stunning kick that saw him pass fellow American Yared Nuguse at Hayward Field in June before competing in Paris this month. Nuguse finished third in the final.

After running 3:32.54 in the qualifying rounds, where he finished 10th, expectations cooled off for some. 

He came with a fire in the final, though, and his personal and Olympic-record time is the 23-year-old’s first medal. 

Hocker overcame the current world leader, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and his teammate Nuguse to win a shock gold.

The 1500m was Hocker’s only race at these Games — he nearly qualified for the 5000m but finished seventh in the field at the USATF qualifiers. 

He’s signed to run with Nike — and after winning gold in Paris, his name is undoubtedly shooting up the list of contenders for the season to come.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
The womens 1500m race. The PNW Invitational took place on March 16, 2024 at Oregon State University (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Oregon T&F’s Klaudia Kazimierska qualifies for 1500m Olympic final
The new Eugene City Hall will be located in Downtown Eugene on 4th Ave. replacing the former Eugene Water and Electric Board administration building. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene City Hall visitors guide
Eugene Public Library is located in Downtown Eugene on 10th Ave. and is open to the public Monday through Saturday. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Library advocates ask for funding as Eugene cuts budget
Timbers Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (16) prepares to kick the ball. Portland Thorns FC of the MLS defeated Club León of Liga MX 2-1 in a Leagues Cup match at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on July 28, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Photos: Timbers defeat Club León to kick off Leagues Cup
Thursday July 19, 2024 marked the offical opening of the city of Eugenes new offices and city hall (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Eugene holds grand opening ceremony for City Hall site
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Four artists to watch in 2024
More in Sports
Oregon guard Elisa Mevius wins gold with Germany 3x3 basketball
Oregon guard Elisa Mevius wins gold with Germany 3x3 basketball
Oregon DB Khyree Jackson (5) attempts to intercept the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team defeated Oregon State University 31-7 in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 24, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson dies in car accident
Grant Holloway screams at the crowd after running the world leading time of 12.86 just a few milliseconds shy of beating his personal best which is the meet record as well as the world record itself. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Photos: After 13 new Olympic Trials records and countless personal bests, Team USA secures the best athletes to compete for gold in Paris
After a weeks worth of anticipation and speculation, Sydney McLaughlin sets a new world record as she looks to win gold at the Paris Summer Olympics. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Recapping Day 10 of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials
Noah Lyles makes sure to high five every fan waiting at the perimeter of the track as he celebrates a world leading time for the year to become the US Olympic Trials Champion in the mens 100m. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Recapping Day Nine of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials
Grant Holloway screams at the crowd after running the world leading time of 12.86 just a few milliseconds shy of beating his personal best which is the meet record as well as the world record itself.  The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Recapping Day Eight of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials
About the Contributor
Owen Murray, Sports Reporter
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
FOLLOW US!
WHO WE ARE
_________________________________________________________

The Daily Emerald is the news division of Emerald Media Group, University of Oregon’s independent student media organization.
_________________________________________________________

EDITOR in CHIEF
Tristin Hoffman
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 325
[email protected]
PRESIDENT & PUBLISHER
Eric Henry
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 317
[email protected]
VP OPERATIONS
Kathy Carbone
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 302
[email protected]
AD DIRECTOR
Shelly Rondestvedt
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 303
[email protected]
CREATIVE & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Anna CK Smith
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 327
[email protected]
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
© 2024 Daily Emerald, published by Emerald Media Group • 1395 University St. Suite 302 • Eugene, OR • 97403 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in