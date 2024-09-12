Big Ten scores and headlines from Week 2

Oregon (2-0) narrowly avoided an upset at the hands of Boise State University (1-1) last weekend with a 37-34 win. Had the Ducks fallen, however, they wouldn’t have been the only ranked Big Ten team to lose in a chaotic second week of the season.

No. 3 Texas trounces No. 9 Michigan 31-12

The Wolverines hosted the Longhorns in the premiere clash of Week 2. What was expected to be a high-scoring game quickly became a masterclass from The University of Texas as the Longhorns manhandled the Wolverines for four quarters. Texas’ quarterback Quinn Ewers threw three touchdowns on 246 yards. The Longhorns look primed for a second-straight playoff appearance as they move forward with their first season in the Southeastern Conference.

No. 8 Penn State survives Bowling Green with 34-27 win

After a surprising first half that left the Nittany Lions (2-0) trailing 24-20 at the break, Penn State’s defense limited Bowling Green State University (1-1) to just three second-half points. Quarterback Drew Allar’s 13-20, 204-yard performance was good enough to earn the win. The Nittany Lions relied on 234 yards on the ground for the win.

No. 21 Iowa drops rivalry game to Iowa State in 20-19 home loss

Iowa State University’s (2-0) kicker, Kyle Konrardy, drilled a 54-yard field goal to put the Cyclones ahead for the first time with six seconds remaining. Iowa (1-1) led for the majority of the game, but its’ 303 total yards weren’t enough to earn a win over its rivals, and the Hawkeyes two turnovers bit them in the end.

Illinois upsets No. 19 Kansas with 23-19 victory

How did Illinois (2-0) defeat the No. 19 Jayhawks (1-1) despite having over 50 fewer total yards? By forcing four University of Kansas turnovers. The Illini picked off Jalon Daniels three times in the thrilling home victory and earned an impressive win for the Big Ten Conference over the Big 12. In a win similar to Oregon’s, Illinois was statistically the worst team on the field, but found a way to sneak out a win on home turf. The Illini visit Eugene on Oct. 26 for Oregon’s Homecoming Weekend.

Michigan State earns gutsy 27-24 road win over Maryland

In the Big Ten’s first true conference game of the season, Michigan State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) went into Annapolis and knocked off the Terrapins (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten). Jonathan Kim nailed a field goal with one second left to give head coach Jonathan Smith his first Big Ten win. The former Oregon State head coach has the Spartans 2-0 and on top of the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska dominates Colorado in 28-10 rivalry win.

The University of Colorado (1-1) is off to another rough start after getting trampled in Lincoln on Saturday night. The Cornhuskers (2-0) turned CU over twice in the win, including a seven-yard pick-six in the first quarter. Dylan Raiola had another solid outing as he led Nebraska to possibly its most meaningful win in recent memory.

No. 2 Ohio State takes care of Western Michigan 56-0

The Buckeyes (2-0) know how to handle non-conference opponents at home. Ohio State has won its first two games by a combined 108-6 score and has looked elite on both sides of the ball. Oregon is in trouble come Oct. 12. The Western Michigan University Broncos (0-2), however, have now suffered back-to-back losses against Big Ten teams after a Week 1 loss to Wisconsin.

Other Scores:

No. 13 USC: 48 – Utah State: 0

Wisconsin: 27 – South Dakota: 13

Rutgers: 49 – Akron: 17

Duke: 26 – Northwestern: 20 (OT)

Washington: 30 – Eastern Michigan: 9

Indiana: 77 – Western Illinois: 3

Minnesota: 48 – Rhode Island: 0