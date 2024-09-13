Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Summer cyclist: sidelined by injury

An unfortunate block in the road in the form of a knee injury has halted my cycling grind. Even worse, my grueling work schedule has rendered rehabilitation utterly impossible. Is there a path forward?
Sean AverySeptember 13, 2024
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald

It’s been a while, and for good reason. Though my diehard fans and loyal readers have grown rabid during this summer cyclist dry spell, I simply haven’t had the time or the wherewithal to keep up with my previous pace. Last time around, I recounted my experience cycling through the majestic Cascade Range in Central Oregon. It was a journey and a battle that my body had never seen the likes of before. But there’s one thing I neglected to mention about my daring glide around the Bachelor loop — a mysterious knee injury.

About three-fourths of the way to my eventual end point, I noticed a sudden jolt of pain in my upper-right calf, located just below the “knee-pit.” Not only did I have absolutely no intention of letting this sudden burst stagger my progress, but I had no choice but to trudge along. I was in the middle of nowhere, and perhaps overly committed to thrusting myself across an imaginary finish line. The pain lingered for the duration of the ride, but it was the least of my many concerns, including dehydration and a growing layer of wildfire smoke threatening my lungs. But, having sustained many injuries throughout my athletic career and everyday life, I knew this type of tweak meant bad news.

That night and throughout the next couple of days, I consistently iced the tender areas of my leg. A float along the Deschutes River and its cool, refreshing summer temperatures added an extra element to the healing process. At the time, everything seemed okay; I had just completed the ride of my life and the pain was starting to fade. It would soon return.

I know what you’re thinking: writing about film, television and biking for the UO newspaper surely must rake in the big bucks. Not quite. I briefly mentioned my new job last time around, but I hadn’t quite put in the hours to understand exactly how taxing it would turn out to be. For my non-journalistic summer side hustle, I work as a delivery associate for the Aloha Fleet — a brand new Amazon driving dispatch stationed in Hillsboro.

The average work day lasts 10, sometimes 11 exhausting hours. When I’m not being ferociously barked at by territorial dogs or yapped at by the unruly and unpredictable citizens of Forest Grove, Oregon, I’m awkwardly twisting, precariously lifting, jumping or sprinting. I’m talking nearly 300 packages and 150-200 stops per day. It’s safe to say, this is not the best job for nursing a knee injury.

Very quickly, during my first day back after returning from vacation in Sunriver, I felt my knee pain begin to reappear. The constant torsion, swift van departing and heavy lifting had me aching for the better half of each day. My competitive nature forces me to deliver as fast as possible, for no reason other than for fun and to impress my colleagues, making it all the more impossible to rehabilitate my injury. So much so, that it even felt like the soreness was spreading north to my proper knee, and even my lower femur (I have received precisely zero medical support during this time). But with the scattered day off and a lack of any more biking, the pain began to hush up a bit.

Bring on football season. With the ducks playing every weekend — some of the only times when I’m not on the clock — I traveled home to Eugene for the past two Saturdays to watch my football team underperform. For the Boise State game, however, I decided to lug my bike down I-5 and put my knee to the test in its old stomping grounds. On a beautiful pregame afternoon in Eugene, I returned to the iconic West Bank Bike Path along the Willamette River — the route that launched this column. What once felt like a difficult accomplishment now felt like a walk in the park. It was nice to officially confirm that my training was paying off despite taking a bit of a break. Better yet, my knee wasn’t really an issue.

I have since given my two weeks’ notice at work and plan to use the remaining time before school starts to reimmerse myself in the world of cycling. Old favorites like the Banks-Vernonia State Trail are on my dashboard, but I’m excited to try out some new routes — ones that feel similar to the eventual Portland-to-Eugene grand finale.

The pain might still come and go, but I’ve proven to myself I can bike without further complications. As annoying as staying idle for so long might have been, I can’t look back now. It’s September. The time is now.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Blink Twice Review: Zoë Kravitz delivers flawed fun in directorial debut
The River Road - Santa Clara Volunteer Library held a large book sale from Aug. 24-25, 2024 at the Irving Grange in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Lending books and helping hands at the Eugene annual book sale
Alien: Romulus boasts wicked sci-fi horror spectacle
Alien: Romulus boasts wicked sci-fi horror spectacle
Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers and vendors descend on the Lane County Farmers Market to buy and sell anything from produce and pastries to massages and mushrooms. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Lane County Tuesday Market brings fresh fall produce
Clothing on display at Frances May on 521 SW 10th Avenue in Portland.
Six small Portland boutiques to boost your back to school style
Florry playing on Saturday evening at Pickathon on the “Paddock” main stage
Pickathon: Oregon’s dynamic breeding ground for musical enthusiasm
More in Features
Ducks find their explosion in Week 2
Ducks find their explosion in Week 2
The American Flag in front of a fall background. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
UO students react to 2024 presidential debate
Short Mountain Landfill is a permitted municipal landfill located south of Eugene. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Lane County moves forward with controversial recycling plant
Noah Whittington, (6) Jabbar Muhammad, (7) and Solomon Davis celebrate after a touchdown. The University of Oregon Ducks defeated the Boise State Broncos 37-34 Saturday, making a kick two seconds before the start of overtime. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
No. 7 Oregon survives in suspenseful 37-34 win over Boise State
Dillon Gabriel(8) celebrates his first touchdown to Tez Johnson(15) as an Oregon Duck. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Idaho in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on August 31st, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Oregon vs Boise State: LIVE COVERAGE
Noah Whittington(6) leaps over two defenders. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Idaho in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on August 31st, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon Ducks Beat Idaho Vandals 24-14 in Season Opener
More in health
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Summer cyclist: cranking up the ante
Daily Emerald/Stella Fetherston
Summer cyclist: am I in over my head?
Noa Schwartz
Rookie Runner returns: racing my first triathlon
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald&#160;
Parents dealing with college: How does it put a strain on our relationships?
McComb hugs her mom at mile 17 of the Eugene Marathon.
Rookie runner: giving up my title for good
Holly Huynh/Daily Emerald
Rookie runner: If I were to do it all again