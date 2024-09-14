No. 9 Oregon @ Oregon State: LIVE COVERAGE

I’m thrilled to be here at Reser Stadium for the Ducks’ final game before Big Ten play begins! The Ducks may be heavy favorites, but the Beavers always come to plays. Follow along here to see if the Ducks can sneak out a gutsy road win in a hostel environment. You may have to refresh this page for the latest updates!

– Brady Ruth

FINAL: No. 9 Oregon (3-0) NEVER PUNTED it its 49-14 win over the Beavers (2-1). Oregon fired on all cylinders and posted a scoreless second half defensively. Thank you for following along today. The Ducks will be back in action on September 28 at UCLA.

Editor’s note: I will soon be venturing down to the field to witness the remainder of this blowout from the field. I will lose service in this quickly-emptying stadium, but this game is well in-hand. I’ll update the final score and time once the game ends. THANK YOU for following along today.

(Q4 9:04) Oregon: 46, Oregon State: 14 – Oregon State moves the ball to midfield.

(Q4 10:43) Oregon: 46, Oregon State: 14 – Jadyn Limar takes a reception on on 3rd-and-10 65 yards for another Oregon TOUCHDOWN. OSU got away with a late hit on Gabriel. The Ducks are abusing Oregon State and Reser Stadium is emptying FAST.

(Q4 12:22) Oregon: 39, Oregon State: 14 – Oregon takes over on its own 20-yard line.

(Q4 12:30) Oregon: 39, Oregon State: 14 – The Beavers are punting again. 4th-and-7 from their own 40-yard line.

(Q4 14:52) Oregon: 39, Oregon State: 14 – Noah Whittington rushes 27 yards for another Oregon TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is GOOD. The Ducks are all OVER the Beavers.

(Q3 0:00) Oregon: 32, Oregon State: 14 – END OF Q3.

(Q3 0:56) Oregon: 32, Oregon State: 14 – Traeshon Holden picks up 15 yards on a reverse sweep. The Ducks are nearing the redzone.

(Q3 1:36) Oregon: 32, Oregon State: 14 – Jordan James picks up another big gain to give the Ducks a first down near midfield.

(Q3 3:06) Oregon: 32, Oregon State: 14 – Oregon forces another 3-and-out. The Ducks can essentially put this game on ice with another long scoring drive.

(Q3 4:29) Oregon: 32, Oregon State: 14 – The Beavers start on their own 22-yard line.

(Q3 4:36) Oregon: 32, Oregon State: 14 – Jordan James pushes forward for a 1-yard TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is GOOD and the Ducks have blown open a big lead in Corvallis.

(Q3 5:23) Oregon: 25, Oregon State: 14 – Tez Johnson makes up for it with an impressive catch down to the OSU 7-yard line.

(Q3 5:25) Oregon: 25, Oregon State: 14 – A Tez Johnson drop brings up 3rd-and-6 from the 35-yard line.

(Q3 6:25) Oregon: 25, Oregon State: 14 – Noah Whittington picks up a huge gain to the outside. The Ducks are across midfield.

(Q3 7:10) Oregon: 25, Oregon State: 14 – Tez Johnson reels in a first-down reception. Oregon’s approaching midfield.

(Q3 8:14) Oregon: 25, Oregon State: 14 – The Ducks force a 3-and-out. Tez Johnson returns the ball to the Oregon 25-yard line. The Ducks have a HUGE opportunity on this upcoming drive.

(Q3 9:25) Oregon: 25, Oregon State: 14 – Another fumbled snap sets up 3rd-and-7 deep in OSU territory.

(Q3 10:18) Oregon: 25, Oregon State: 14 – Oregon State starts on its own 15-yard line.

(Q3 10:25) Oregon: 25, Oregon State: 14 – Gabriel’s first incompletion comes on a ball thrown behind Tez Johnson. He might have scored had it been on target. Oregon settles for a 25-yard field goal. The kick is GOOD and Oregon retakes a two-score lead.

(Q3 10:40) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 14 – 3rd-and-6 from the 7-yard line upcoming.

(Q3 11:58) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 14 – Tez Johnson with a reception. 1st-and-10 from the 11-yard line.

(Q3 12:59) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 14 – Back-to-back plays to Stewart give the Ducks another first down.

(Q3 13:30) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 14 – Evan Stewart hauls in a first down across the 50-yard line.

(Q3 14:50) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 14 – Jordan James opens the drive with a 9-yard run.

(Q3 15:00) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 14 – Touchback. Oregon starts on its own 25-yard line. Let’s play 30 more minutes!

(Q2 0:00) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 14 – HALFTIME. Oregon gets the ball to start the second half.

(Q2 0:15) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 14 – The extra point is GOOD. Oregon State is back within a score.

(Q2 0:15) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 13 – Anthony Hankerson rushes for a 1-yard TOUCHDOWN. Timeout on the field for an injured Beaver.

(Q2 0:17) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 7 – The call is overturned. 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

(Q2 0:17) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 7 – Gevani McCoy rushes for an 11-yard TOUCHDOWN. The play is under review.

(Q2 0:32) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 7 – No targeting. Still a roughing call for hitting a passer in the passing arm while passing… First down to the 11-yard line.

(Q2 0:32) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 7 – Devon Jackson gets penalized for roughing the passer and targeting. The play is being reviewed for an ejection.

(Q2 0:58) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 7 – Oregon State with another first down. Nearing the redzone.

(Q2 2:00) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 7 – The Beavers are really moving the ball. Down to the 36-yard line as we hit the two-minute timeout.

(Q2 2:43) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 7 – Oregon State picks up another first down on 4th-and-1 and is across midfield.

(Q2 5:14) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 7 – The Beavers convert.

(Q2 5:20) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 7 – Oregon State uses its second timeout of the game with 3rd-and-2 looming from its own 27-yard line.

(Q2 6:43) Oregon: 22, Oregon State: 7 – Dillon Gabriel finds Terrance Ferguson for a 20-yard TOUCHDOWN pass. The Ducks take a 22-7 lead after the extra point.

(Q2 6:59) Oregon: 15, Oregon State: 7 – My deepest apologies, we lost wifi in this new press box. Oregon converted another 3rd-and-short before picking up major yardage on a pass interference and a Terrance Ferguson reception.

(Q2 8:31) Oregon: 15, Oregon State: 7 – Oregon State calls its first timeout of the half. 2nd-and-8 upcoming.

(Q2 8:55) Oregon: 15, Oregon State: 7 – Gabriel rushes for a first down.

(Q2 10:35) Oregon: 15, Oregon State: 7 – The Ducks face their first 3rd down of the game. It’s 3rd-and-5 from the 21-yard line.

(Q2 10:35) Oregon: 15, Oregon State: 7 – Oregon State swapped quarterbacks for that last drive and he fumbled two snaps. Weird switch-up from OSU.

(Q2 10:35) Oregon: 15, Oregon State: 7 – The Ducks force the first punt of the game. Tez Johnson returns it to the Oregon 16-yard line.

(Q2 12:36) Oregon: 15, Oregon State: 7 – A fumbled snap sets up 2nd-and-17.

(Q2 12:51) Oregon: 15, Oregon State: 7 – Back-to-back great runs from the Beavers give them a first down.

(Q2 13:36) Oregon: 15, Oregon State: 7 – Oregon State starts on its own 25-yard line.

(Q2 13:36) Oregon: 15, Oregon State: 7 – Dillon Gabriel rushes for a 54-yard TOUCHDOWN. He found a gap and never looked back. The two-point attempt is GOOD. Oregon’s ahead once again.

(Q2 14:30) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 7 – Terrance Ferguson with another big catch to put the Ducks right at midfield.

(Q1 0:00) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 7 – Terrance Ferguson pulls in a 5-yard completion. END OF Q1.

(Q1 0:01) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 7 – Anthony Hankerson rushes for a TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is GOOD. The Beavers tie the game.

(Q1 0:39) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 0 – 1st-and-goal for the Beavers on the 7-yard line.

(Q1 2:20) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 0 – The Beavers pick up another first down. Down to the 17-yard line.

(Q1 3:39) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 0 – OSU converts on a long pass play. The Beavers are approaching the redzone.

(Q1 4:39) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 0 – Oregon State faces a daunting 3rd-and-10

(Q1 4:55) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 0 – The play is overturned. Someone somewhere found conclusive evidence amongst chaos. First down.

(Q1 4:55) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 0 – An incompletion on 3rd-and-4 leads to an OSU punt. The play is being reviewed for a possible catch on the sideline.

(Q1 6:25) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 0 – The Beavers start their drive with a rushing play that’s aided by a Jordan Burch facemask. Ball is already to midfield.

(Q1 6:39) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 0 – OSU starts on its own 25-yard line.

(Q1 6:39) Oregon: 7, Oregon State: 0 – Jordan James rushes in for a 5-yard TOUCHDOWN run. Atticus Sappington’s kick is GOOD. The Ducks score on their opening drive an take an early lead.

(Q1 7:22) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – Tez Johnson with another first down catch down to the 7-yard line.

(Q1 8:22) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – Dillon Gabriel’s first pass attempt finds Traeshon Holden for a first down across midfield. His second finds Tez Johnson for another first down.

(Q1 9:22) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – A pair of Jordan James runs give Oregon its first first down of the game.

(Q1 10:04) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – OSU’s Everett Hayes’ 43-yard field goal attempt is BLOCKED by Matayo Uiagalelei. The Ducks get a stop on their first defensive drive.

(Q1 10:24) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – Oregon State jumps on a 4th-and-inches conversion attempt. Field goal unit coming out for OSU.

(Q1 11:34) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – Gevani McCoy is able to run wherever, whenever he wants. 3rd-and-4 upcoming.

(Q1 12:30) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – The Beavers get a generous spot for another first down.

(Q1 13:16) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – McCoy hits a wide-open man for another OSU first down across midfield.

(Q1 14:36) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – Gevani McCoy rushes for a long first down on 3rd-and-15. A blindside block backs the Beavers up, but they still convert.

(Q1 14:50) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – Gevani McCoy’s first pass is almost intercepted by Bryce Boettcher (yea, the baseball guy).

(Q1 15:00) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – Oregon State opens the contest with a false start.

(Q1 15:00) Oregon: 0, Oregon State: 0 – The Beavers start on their own 25-yard line.

(Pregame) The Ducks win the coin toss. Oregon State will start on offense. Let’s play some rivalry football!

(Pregame) Today’s start time has been moved to 12:45 PST. The change should give everyone more time to sit in their anticipation.