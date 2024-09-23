Student resources to know before the school year begins

The University of Oregon offers several different resources that are available for students to make their day-to-day lives more convenient as they become reacquainted with school.

UO offers different systems of support for students through transportation, class organization, clinics, finances and more.

Duck Rides is a resource offered by the university for nighttime transportation for students, staff and faculty to promote safety among university members.

The UOregon Mobile App is a mobile application available for students that aids with personal class maps, campus maps, emergencies, transportation, tours and safety.

With the UOregon Mobile App, students are able to personally organize and find their classes, a resource that is vital to new students coming into UO who may have trouble locating their classes or landmarks on campus.

The Navigate application is another mobile application by UO to help students in their day-to-day lives. With the Navigate app, students are able to schedule appointments with advisors, view their schedules and holds, connect with classmates to create study buddies and more.

Navigate also holds resources to assist in academics such as tutoring, peer academic coaching, learning specialists and study skills.

Another resource that is offered by UO is Scholarship Workshops through the Financial Aid & Scholarships department. Scholarship Workshops are in-person and virtual workshops that help students search for and compete for scholarships as well as learn tips and tricks for essays and applications.

Some of the different scholarships that these workshops help students achieve are the Stamps Scholarship, the Presidential Scholarship, the Diversity Excellence Scholarship, the Summit Scholarship, the Apex Scholarship and many more.

For students who struggle with maintaining a work-life balance, the Duck Nest Wellness Center is a resource available by UO that offers “peer-led mental, physical and sexual well-being programming.”

Peer Wellness Facilitators of Duck Nest are there to provide students with the connections they need to improve their overall wellness.

According to the Duck Nest, it values peer-to-peer support as a successful strategy to improve mental, physical and emotional health outcomes.