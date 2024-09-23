Donate
Housing
Student resources to know before the school year begins

Many resources are available to UO students to aid with transportation, classes, organization, finances and more
Jasmine SaboorianSeptember 23, 2024
EMU guest services is located at the center of the building. Student workers at the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore. (Kemper Flood/Emerald)

The University of Oregon offers several different resources that are available for students to make their day-to-day lives more convenient as they become reacquainted with school.

UO offers different systems of support for students through transportation, class organization, clinics, finances and more.

Duck Rides is a resource offered by the university for nighttime transportation for students, staff and faculty to promote safety among university members.

Students can schedule Duck Rides via phone call. Duck Rides is the new transportation service at the University of Oregon. (Ian Enger/Emerald)

The UOregon Mobile App is a mobile application available for students that aids with personal class maps, campus maps, emergencies, transportation, tours and safety.

With the UOregon Mobile App, students are able to personally organize and find their classes, a resource that is vital to new students coming into UO who may have trouble locating their classes or landmarks on campus.

The Navigate application is another mobile application by UO to help students in their day-to-day lives. With the Navigate app, students are able to schedule appointments with advisors, view their schedules and holds, connect with classmates to create study buddies and more.

Navigate also holds resources to assist in academics such as tutoring, peer academic coaching, learning specialists and study skills.

Another resource that is offered by UO is Scholarship Workshops through the Financial Aid & Scholarships department. Scholarship Workshops are in-person and virtual workshops that help students search for and compete for scholarships as well as learn tips and tricks for essays and applications.

The Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore. as seen on October 18, 2021. Many University of Oregon students use financial aid resources (Isaac Wasserman/ Daily Emerald)

Some of the different scholarships that these workshops help students achieve are the Stamps Scholarship, the Presidential Scholarship, the Diversity Excellence Scholarship, the Summit Scholarship, the Apex Scholarship and many more. 

For students who struggle with maintaining a work-life balance, the Duck Nest Wellness Center is a resource available by UO that offers “peer-led mental, physical and sexual well-being programming.”

Peer Wellness Facilitators of Duck Nest are there to provide students with the connections they need to improve their overall wellness.

According to the Duck Nest, it values peer-to-peer support as a successful strategy to improve mental, physical and emotional health outcomes.

Jasmine Saboorian
Jasmine Saboorian, Campus News Editor
Jasmine Saboorian is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism and minoring in sports business at the University of Oregon. This is Jasmine’s third year with the Emerald and she is the Campus News Editor. She also works with Duck TV as a Sports and News Broadcaster and with Quack Video through the Athletic Department as a Broadcast/Production Intern. Jasmine has been pursuing journalism since she was in high school and hopes to one day be a television reporter to spread awareness around the world.