Ghost Town Outfitters opens charming downtown storefront

Ghost Town Outfitters, a hidden gem vintage store, has come to Eugene’s downtown area. Originally operating out of a warehouse on West 11th Avenue, Ghost Town opened in late 2022 to customers looking for hand-picked clothing at affordable prices.

Now, the shop has expanded to a new location on 13th Avenue. Just a ten-minute walk from campus, the new storefront has clothes of all colors and sizes for low prices.

Parker Hayes, owner of Ghost Town, opened the warehouse shop after selling clothing on eBay for many years. Hayes said he was living out of his trailer with his two kids when he acquired the warehouse from a friend of his. He moved into the warehouse and began putting the business together.

Ghost Town started out as a wholesale-based clothing shop, with bins and boxes for customers to sort through themselves. The store accidentally blew up online after Hayes posted a TikTok about it. “The next morning, I had a hundred people lined up outside the doors waiting,” Hayes said.

As the store grew in popularity, Hayes needed help. After meeting with Tristan Yaroscak and his sister Stella Hucka, he began putting the Ghost Town team together.

Over time, more specific pieces began filling the clothing racks, from vintage tees to distressed Carhartts. The store also has one dollar and five dollar bins for customers, keeping it affordable.

Growing organically on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok over the past year, Ghost Town has become a beloved place for people of the Eugene community to outsource clothes and other vintage items affordably. Hayes has since moved out of the warehouse thanks to the success of the clothing shop.

“The goal is to be consistent with the new store and open this up as a cool community meetup spot, the same way we did on West 11th,” Hayes said. “Even if you have no intention of buying anything, I want people to say, let’s just go down to Ghost Town and see what everybody’s up to.”

The original warehouse is not only home to fashionable finds — it also hosts shows and events. Featuring bands like Louise, Mothra and Lord Lawrence, the shows offer a way for the Eugene community to come together, supporting both sustainable shopping and independent musicians.

The newly opened storefront’s central location is ideal for Ghost Town Outfitters, located on 13th Avenue and Mill Street just blocks from the university campus. With funky music blasting and even funkier clothes, the new store is sure to be a hit among students throughout the upcoming school year.

Stella Hucka, an employee at Ghost Town Outfitters, said, “I’m excited that the new storefront is a walkable distance for most students. It’s good that we’re able to reach more people now and get the word out about Ghost Town.”

When asked what she likes to put on the shelves, Hucka said, “Anything that’s unique. I ask myself: would someone wear this? Is it weird? Is it fun?”

The new storefront, located at 365 E 13th Ave. is already hustling and bustling with customers. With poster-covered walls and welcoming staff, Ghost Town Outfitters’ new location is a welcome reminder of how the Eugene thrift community continues to evolve and grow.