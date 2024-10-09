Budget Bites: 5 Delicious Meals in Eugene for Less Than $10

As a foodie, it may seem the only options for dining are sacrificing flavor for budget or breaking the bank. But in Eugene, it’s surprisingly easy to find delicious, filling meals for under $10 and, in some cases, even less. Whether you’re a broke college student or a local looking for a quick, delicious bite, these five spots have you covered.

Slice Downtown – $5 Slices

Feeling like cosplaying as a New Yorker for lunch? Look no further! Slice Pizza offers huge $5 New York-style slices. Grab a classic cheese or mix it up with one of their rotating flavors. Considering the generous portions and variety of excellent flavors, Slice is the best choice for pizza lovers on a budget.

Lalito’s Taco Truck – $3 Tacos

Eugene is packed with taco trucks serving fresh, flavorful and authentic Mexican cuisine, and choosing just one is tricky. But Lalito’s $3 tacos stand out. “Everything is made here. We make our own tortillas, all the meat is cut by us and everything is homemade,” Patricia Contreras, Lalito’s owner, said.

The family-run business provides numerous filling options, from perfectly seasoned spicy shrimp to juicy and tender birria. “It’s really flavorful, it’s tender, it’s juicy, it has everything,” Lalito’s customer, Ben Medeiros, said about the birria tacos. Offering both vegetarian and meat options, Lalito’s has something delicious for everyone. Don’t miss their homemade hot sauces, which add the perfect heat to every bite.

Ume Grill – $3.50 Onigiri

A neighborhood gem for those seeking something different, Ume Grill offers scrumptious onigiri (Japanese rice balls) for just $3.50. These handheld snacks are stuffed with flavor-packed fillings like salmon, tuna or crispy tofu, making a light but satisfying meal on the go.

“I love the convenience of Onigiri,” Jake Snyder, a Ume Grill customer, said. “I like to buy a few and just put them in my backpack to snack on them between my classes.”

If you’re new to onigiri, the tuna furikake (Japanese rice seasoning) is the perfect salty, umami-packed introduction to a Japanese classic.

Sunrise Market – $6.99 Banh Mi

Nestled in the back of one of Eugene’s best Asian markets is a deli worth visiting. Full of a variety of authentic and fresh grab-and-go options, many of their products could have made this list, but the banh mi takes the cake. Priced at just $6.19, it can’t be beat. The crusty baguette, stacked with pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro and tender pork or seasoned tofu, creates an unmatched combination of herbaceous, savory flavors and crunchy textures. For under $7, you get a fantastic, fresh Vietnamese-style sandwich that feels like a steal.

Barry’s Delicatessen – $9.25 Soup and Bialy

Barry’s is a local Jewish deli, serving fresh-baked bialys and various delicious soups, including matzo ball and lemony chicken and rice. A standout, the Hungarian mushroom soup, is a hearty, dill-infused option packed with mushrooms in a thick, stroganoff-like broth.

“You can’t go to Barry’s and not get soup,” Barry’s regular Louie Jameson said. “Every time I come, I tell myself I’ll only get a coffee, but I always leave with a bowl of soup.”

A cup of soup paired with a toasted butter bialy costs $9.25, creating a filling and comforting lunch, particularly perfect for the colder months. The atmosphere feels like a comforting hug, and the staff is always welcoming, making each visit a delight.

In Eugene, delicious food doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. These five meals are easy on the wallet and sure to satisfy. Each spot offers a unique Eugene atmosphere and serves delicious food without sacrificing quality. No matter what you’re craving, you can find something to love at one of these restaurants.