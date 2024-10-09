Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Budget Bites: 5 Delicious Meals in Eugene for Less Than $10

Your go-to guide to Eugene’s best cheap eats. Explore five Eugene restaurants that serve filling and delicious meals while staying on a budget
Fern PevaOctober 9, 2024
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald

As a foodie, it may seem the only options for dining are sacrificing flavor for budget or breaking the bank. But in Eugene, it’s surprisingly easy to find delicious, filling meals for under $10 and, in some cases, even less. Whether you’re a broke college student or a local looking for a quick, delicious bite, these five spots have you covered.

Slice Downtown – $5 Slices

Feeling like cosplaying as a New Yorker for lunch? Look no further! Slice Pizza offers huge $5 New York-style slices. Grab a classic cheese or mix it up with one of their rotating flavors. Considering the generous portions and variety of excellent flavors, Slice is the best choice for pizza lovers on a budget.

Lalito’s Taco Truck – $3 Tacos

Eugene is packed with taco trucks serving fresh, flavorful and authentic Mexican cuisine, and choosing just one is tricky. But Lalito’s $3 tacos stand out. “Everything is made here. We make our own tortillas, all the meat is cut by us and everything is homemade,” Patricia Contreras, Lalito’s owner, said.

The family-run business provides numerous filling options, from perfectly seasoned spicy shrimp to juicy and tender birria. “It’s really flavorful, it’s tender, it’s juicy, it has everything,” Lalito’s customer, Ben Medeiros, said about the birria tacos. Offering both vegetarian and meat options, Lalito’s has something delicious for everyone. Don’t miss their homemade hot sauces, which add the perfect heat to every bite.

Ume Grill – $3.50 Onigiri

A neighborhood gem for those seeking something different, Ume Grill offers scrumptious onigiri (Japanese rice balls) for just $3.50. These handheld snacks are stuffed with flavor-packed fillings like salmon, tuna or crispy tofu, making a light but satisfying meal on the go.

“I love the convenience of Onigiri,” Jake Snyder, a Ume Grill customer, said. “I like to buy a few and just put them in my backpack to snack on them between my classes.”

If you’re new to onigiri, the tuna furikake (Japanese rice seasoning) is the perfect salty, umami-packed introduction to a Japanese classic.

Sunrise Market – $6.99 Banh Mi

Nestled in the back of one of Eugene’s best Asian markets is a deli worth visiting. Full of a variety of authentic and fresh grab-and-go options, many of their products could have made this list, but the banh mi takes the cake. Priced at just $6.19, it can’t be beat. The crusty baguette, stacked with pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro and tender pork or seasoned tofu, creates an unmatched combination of herbaceous, savory flavors and crunchy textures. For under $7, you get a fantastic, fresh Vietnamese-style sandwich that feels like a steal.

Barry’s Delicatessen – $9.25 Soup and Bialy

Barry’s is a local Jewish deli, serving fresh-baked bialys and various delicious soups, including matzo ball and lemony chicken and rice. A standout, the Hungarian mushroom soup, is a hearty, dill-infused option packed with mushrooms in a thick, stroganoff-like broth.

“You can’t go to Barry’s and not get soup,” Barry’s regular Louie Jameson said. “Every time I come, I tell myself I’ll only get a coffee, but I always leave with a bowl of soup.”

A cup of soup paired with a toasted butter bialy costs $9.25, creating a filling and comforting lunch, particularly perfect for the colder months. The atmosphere feels like a comforting hug, and the staff is always welcoming, making each visit a delight.

In Eugene, delicious food doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. These five meals are easy on the wallet and sure to satisfy. Each spot offers a unique Eugene atmosphere and serves delicious food without sacrificing quality. No matter what you’re craving, you can find something to love at one of these restaurants.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Summer cyclist: dreams dashed by injury
Noa Schwartz
What does fall smell like?
Noa Schwartz
What does fall smell like?
Bowl Peace, a Eugene house band, performs at the Limelight house on Sept. 28, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Fall house shows set sail with a pirate-themed show at the Limelight
Opened in 2005 and serving over 1000 different bottles of beer, The Bier Stein remains a popular Eugene destination for unique beer and good food.
Where to eat on a Ducks football game day in Eugene
A statue of the Duck striking the famous "The Thinker" pose resides outside of the Lillis Business Complex at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 1, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
A few tips every college freshman should know
More in Features
A demonstrator attempts to reignite the partially-burnt Israeli flag outside of the EMU as the march continues on Oct. 7, 2024. Protesters gathered for the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel to protest the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and show solidarity with its victims. The march began at the Wayne Lyman Morse U.S. Courthouse and ended at the corner of E 18th Ave. and University St. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Protesters rally and march, marking one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas war
(File/Corey Hoffman)
LIVE: Pro-Palestine demonstrators march in Eugene as Jewish organizations hold commemoration
(File/Courtesy of UO)
Meet Jimmy Howard, UO’s New Interim Dean of Students
The University of Oregon School of Music (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Investigations: The School of Music and Dance’s half million dollar question
The University of Oregon wearing custom cancer awareness patches. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Photos: University of Oregon (6) defeats Michigan State University 31-10
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon celebrates a sack. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 31-10 on October 4. Photo: Eddie Bruning
No. 6 Oregon remains unbeaten with 31-10 win over Michigan State
More in food-drink
Espresso Roma is a coffee shop located close to the University of Oregon on 13th Ave. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Investigations: Espresso Roma’s history of health violations
A customer orders at Gotcha Burger in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene food carts to check out this summer
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
A short guide to spring grilling
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
Gin and tonic: the idyllic spring drink
Owner of Peek-A-Boo Delight ice cream shop, Alma Vasquez sits down for a portrait. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
From Mexico to Eugene: The story behind Peek-A-Boo's frozen delights
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
Seasonal produce and what to do with it