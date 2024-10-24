Second report of a “possible drink tampering” released

(Emerald Archives) breaking news illustration

A second, separate report of a “possible drink tampering” has been released, according to a University of Oregon statement earlier today.

The report comes two days after the university announced that a student reported an “unknown substance” was possibly poured into their drink at a fraternity party hosted by Alpha Tau Omega on Oct. 18. The newest report also occurred on Oct. 18.

The most recent report did not specify where the “drink tampering” took place, but referenced that one of the events the student was at was hosted by Kappa Sigma, an unaffiliated fraternity from UO.

The KSig fraternity is unaffiliated due to violations of Student Conduct and Community Standards through instances of hazing new members, failure to comply, alcohol, underaged possession or consumption, disruptive behavior and safety hazard, and is currently facing a four-year suspension.

This has resulted in the loss of any “support or advisement” from the university and the inability to participate in any “university-sponsored activity.”

UO clarified in today’s statement that the “reported drugging” related to ATO occurred at 594 E. 16th Ave., not at the fraternity’s chapter house.

The statement also said that “there is no indication” that this report was related to the ATO party.

This story is breaking and will be updated.