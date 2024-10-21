UO student reports on “unknown substance” in drink at Alpha Tau Omega party

Alyssa Garcia Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on East 16th Ave. in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

A University of Oregon student reported that an “unknown substance may have been added to their drink” at a fraternity party hosted on Oct. 18 by Alpha Tau Omega, UO announced in a statement.

The party was hosted at ATO’s main chapter house at 616 E 16th Ave.

According to the statement, the student returned to their residence before falling ill and had to receive medical attention early the next morning of Oct. 19.

The “reported party” is under investigation, according to the statement, and if an investigation is requested, the university will move forward with those steps.

The message made note that several similar events occurred last spring.

This February, Theta Chi was placed on interim suspension for two accounts of druggings. Phi Delta Theta and Delta Sigma Phi were also placed on interim suspension in the winter term of last year for druggings.

The university has created a new website that collects all links to support services and reporting, according to UO spokesperson Eric Howald.

ATO President Trayton Ramey, Interfraternity Council President KJ Horsley and Fraternity and Sorority Life Assistant Director Leo Serrato could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

This story is breaking and will be updated.