Shake up dry January with a few fun mocktails

With the New Year up and running, many of us are looking forward to trying to improve some aspects of our lives. Whether you’re working out more, eating healthier or procrastinating less, January is a fresh start.

Dry January is a common practice that some partake in, whether as a challenge or to commit to a healthier lifestyle. Even if you aren’t going all of January sober, mocktails are a fun alternative if you’re trying to drink less this winter.

Hibiscus refreshers

While the name sounds like the summer drink from Starbucks, this refreshing blend of lime juice, various berries and hibiscus syrups is commonly paired with vodka or tequila. To avoid a hangover, substitute sparkling water or any fruit juice to bring out the hibiscus flavor. Personally, I’d use cherry or cranberry juice if you’re used to light-liquor cocktails.

If we’re lucky enough to see some sunny days in Eugene this winter, make this drink to get in the mood for the longer days coming in spring.

Margarita Zero Proof

For Tequila lovers, a margarita is a common drink to make at home. Relatively simple, all Margaritas require a mix of Tequila, lime juice and triple sec.

So, without tequila, the question is what to mix as a base. A citrus combo creates a refreshing flavor to recreate the feel of a refreshing cocktail. Orange, grapefruit and lime juice will surely echo the warm feeling tequila leaves you with. Mix all three or substitute sparkling water in if you prefer the classic lime margarita taste.

Virgin Mojitos

Mojitos are one of the easiest cocktails to make an alcohol-free version. If your friends are crafting up drinks before going out, this virgin mojito won’t even make you miss the alcohol.

Just muddle some spearmint leaves, lime and your sweetener of choice to a base of soda water to mimic the taste of a refreshing mojito. Add more lime juice to mimic the taste of your favorite classic drink for all of these mocktails.

Chocolate Espresso Martini

While I’ve listed a few refreshing summertime favorites, one of my favorite winter drinks is an Espresso martini. The perfect combination of caffeine and alcohol might even taste better without alcohol.

Start off by adding chocolate sauce to a martini glass, and if you want, sprinkle on some crushed-up chocolate. For a boost of caffeine, add your favorite ounce and a half of espresso. Sub in cold brew if you want less of a concentrated caffeine content.

In substitution for alcohol, add an ounce of your favorite chocolate milk. This drink is perfect for sweet tooths and caffeine lovers alike.

Whether you’re committed to sobriety this month or just want to take a night off from drinking, try a drink that is sophisticated and flavorful. Mocktails are perfect for feeling social without the effects of alcohol.