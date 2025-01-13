Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Shake up dry January with a few fun mocktails

Whether you’re participating in dry January or not, these mocktails are sure to take your mind off drinking in the New Year
Andres Baisch, A&C ReporterJanuary 13, 2025

With the New Year up and running, many of us are looking forward to trying to improve some aspects of our lives. Whether you’re working out more, eating healthier or procrastinating less, January is a fresh start.

Dry January is a common practice that some partake in, whether as a challenge or to commit to a healthier lifestyle. Even if you aren’t going all of January sober, mocktails are a fun alternative if you’re trying to drink less this winter.

Hibiscus refreshers

While the name sounds like the summer drink from Starbucks, this refreshing blend of lime juice, various berries and hibiscus syrups is commonly paired with vodka or tequila. To avoid a hangover, substitute sparkling water or any fruit juice to bring out the hibiscus flavor. Personally, I’d use cherry or cranberry juice if you’re used to light-liquor cocktails.

If we’re lucky enough to see some sunny days in Eugene this winter, make this drink to get in the mood for the longer days coming in spring.

Margarita Zero Proof

For Tequila lovers, a margarita is a common drink to make at home. Relatively simple, all Margaritas require a mix of Tequila, lime juice and triple sec.

So, without tequila, the question is what to mix as a base. A citrus combo creates a refreshing flavor to recreate the feel of a refreshing cocktail. Orange, grapefruit and lime juice will surely echo the warm feeling tequila leaves you with. Mix all three or substitute sparkling water in if you prefer the classic lime margarita taste.

Virgin Mojitos

Mojitos are one of the easiest cocktails to make an alcohol-free version. If your friends are crafting up drinks before going out, this virgin mojito won’t even make you miss the alcohol.

Just muddle some spearmint leaves, lime and your sweetener of choice to a base of soda water to mimic the taste of a refreshing mojito. Add more lime juice to mimic the taste of your favorite classic drink for all of these mocktails.

Chocolate Espresso Martini

While I’ve listed a few refreshing summertime favorites, one of my favorite winter drinks is an Espresso martini. The perfect combination of caffeine and alcohol might even taste better without alcohol.

Start off by adding chocolate sauce to a martini glass, and if you want, sprinkle on some crushed-up chocolate. For a boost of caffeine, add your favorite ounce and a half of espresso. Sub in cold brew if you want less of a concentrated caffeine content.

In substitution for alcohol, add an ounce of your favorite chocolate milk. This drink is perfect for sweet tooths and caffeine lovers alike.

Whether you’re committed to sobriety this month or just want to take a night off from drinking, try a drink that is sophisticated and flavorful. Mocktails are perfect for feeling social without the effects of alcohol.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Kylie Libby/Daily Emerald
Nine tracks for your rainy day playlist
Survive the rainy season with these tricks and activities
Survive the rainy season with these tricks and activities
The Carpenter Bypass trail system is seen on Jan. 6, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Born from mud: How the Disciples of Dirt shaped mountain biking in Eugene
A handful of fragrances to color your winter
A handful of fragrances to color your winter
Noa Schwartz
Book clubs in the digital age
Noa Schwartz
2024 Arts and Culture staff film recommendations
More in Features
The Daily Emerald’s Opinion Desk winter term “Hot or Nots
The Daily Emerald’s Opinion Desk winter term “Hot or Nots
Photo of former Wide Receiver Ryan Pellum (Courtesy of the University of Oregon)
Former Ducks football player arrested for alleged assault with deadly weapon
Noa Schwartz
Daily Emerald Wrapped: The top ten most-read stories of fall term
The New Apartment-Style Residence Hall is located in the center of campus. There are studio apartments and four-bedroom apartments. The apartment-style units give returning students more freedom but allow for more support from campus staff. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A guide to the quality of life in nearly each residence hall
Eliza Kashinsky and&#160;Ethan Clevenger, pictured above, are running for Eugene's Ward 1 candidates. Ted Coopman, who is not pictured, is also running as a Ward 1 candidate. (Photo courtesy of Kashinsky and Clevenger).
Meet Eliza Kashinsky: Eugene’s only new city councilor
Kaarin Knudson, a mayoral candidate, speaks with community members who attended the mayoral candidate forum at Harvest Community Church on April 16, 2024. The forum, where candidates spoke about topics such as taxation, addiction and mental health crises in Eugene, and the recent HB4002, was organized by the Cal Young Neighborhood Association and Northeast Neighbors. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
A new mayor’s in town: Meet Kaarin Knudson
More in food-drink
Mama Mayra's Kitchen specializes in homemade Mexican food including breakfast burritos, tacos, soups and more in Eugene, Ore. Dec 10, 2024 (Jordan Martin/Emerald)
Menudo at Mama Mayra’s: a traditional Mexican dish to try this holiday season
(Photo by&#160;Stephan H.&#160;on&#160;Unsplash)
A guide to throwing the perfect holiday party
Silver Falls Brewery is located on East 5th Ave. near 5th Street Public Market in Downtown Eugene. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Delete some brews at one of Eugene’s newest breweries     
Noa Schwartz
Where to Dine in Eugene for Your Next Holiday Celebration
Noa Schwartz
Warm hospitality over the holidays
One of two bar areas in Izakaya Meiji. There is a bar seated in the corner, on each respective side of Izakaya Meiji. Izakaya Meiji is a Japanese tavern that also serves small plates of food. Izakaya Meiji is located on 345 Van Bren St. Eugene, Ore.
Izakaya Meiji: Back and better than ever