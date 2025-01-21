Eating with the seasons: Winter gardening in Eugene

Winter in Eugene brings unique challenges and opportunities for gardeners and farmers. As the days grow shorter and temperatures drop, plant growth slows, but there’s still a surprising variety of crops to harvest in winter. At GrassRoots Garden, a 2.5-acre plot in Eugene, volunteers and staff grow food year-round for Food for Lane County and local community members.

Emily Johnson, assistant garden lead at GrassRoots, shared her experience with winter gardening and seasonal eating. Outside the greenhouse, hardy crops such as kale, collard greens, brussel sprouts, overwintering cabbage and parsnips thrive despite the cold.

“We also have some things that store well into winter, so we’re still eating winter squash we harvested in the fall,” Johnson said.

Eugene’s mild climate offers an advantage for overwintering crops. The region is known for its steady rain during the winter months. “The growth of vegetables is more impacted by short days and colder temperatures than by the rain,” Johnson said. “Things aren’t growing very fast, but our mild winters allow us to grow more than we could in a climate with heavy snow.”

Johnson noted that areas with intense snow cover aren’t suitable for many of the crops that thrive year round in Eugene. Despite the benefits of Eugene’s climate, managing excessive rain is key to success. “Our beds have good drainage, so we haven’t had issues,” Johnson said.

However, she pointed out that in areas with clay-heavy soil, root vegetables such as carrots, beets and potatoes can rot if the ground stays too wet.

Since its founding in 1991, GrassRoots Garden has built healthy, well-drained soil, allowing it to grow produce even during the wettest and coldest months. For gardeners dealing with poor drainage, Johnson recommends harvesting root crops before winter unless they are grown in well-drained soil.

For those looking to eat seasonally, Johnson suggests using winter vegetables in simple, hearty meals. “Making soup with a leek and carrot base is a great start, and you can add potatoes from the fall harvest,” Johnson said.

Greens like mustard greens, kale and collards also make great additions to soups and other warming dishes. Seasonal adaptations can be as simple as swapping out ingredients. For example, carrot soup can be made with parsnips, and a summer spinach salad can be transformed into a winter kale and chard salad topped with pomegranate seeds—another crop that thrives during the colder months.

Winter gardening in Eugene highlights both the resilience of seasonal produce and the creativity it inspires in the kitchen. By understanding the garden’s natural rhythms and embracing seasonal eating, gardeners and home cooks can savor the bounty of winter.