Government shutdown halts SNAP benefits

Suspended SNAP benefits puts thousands of Oregonians in limbo.
Corey Hoffman, Senior News Reporter
November 3, 2025
A “little free pantry” near Monroe Park in Eugene, Ore., contains non-perishable food items that are donated by community members. Among their other initiatives, Burrito Brigade has built food pantries in several neighborhoods throughout Eugene and Springfield, Ore. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)

On Nov. 1, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was paused due to the ongoing government shutdown that started Oct. 1.

Approximately 757,000 Oregonians will not receive food assistance in November, according to the State of Oregon’s website.

On Oct. 10, the federal government warned that it would not have enough funding to pay for November benefits and would not release any benefits if Congress could not pass a funding agreement to be signed by President Trump by midnight on Oct. 31.

SNAP benefits are controlled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and provide monthly food benefits to low-income families by way of a pre-paid card called an EBT card. Benefits are normally issued during the first nine days of each month.

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, which runs the day-to-day distribution of SNAP benefits in Oregon, any unused benefits left over from previous months can still be used.

The ODHS has several free emergency food drops and food bank locations around the state that do not require SNAP benefits and are open to anyone. They will remain open during the shutdown.

Other food programs, such as free school meals and Meals on Wheels will continue to run during the shutdown.

The ODHS will issue food benefits as soon as possible after the shutdown ends, but delays are expected as there will be a nation-wide queue for processing.

Community food resources in Lane County include:

Cottage Grove Produce Plus Event

305 Coop Ct, Cottage Grove, OR 97424

First Wednesday of the month starting at 11:30 a.m. Third Tuesday of the month starting at 1 p.m.

 

McKenzie Center Produce Plus Event

2885 Chad Dr, Eugene, OR 97408

First Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.

 

West Eugene Produce Plus Event

2101 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402

Thursdays starting at 1 p.m.

 

Community food resources in Multnomah County include:

Multnomah Free Food Market

8129 SE Malden St, Portland, OR 97206

Every Friday from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Bring your own bags.

 

 

Editor’s note: This story was accurate as of 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, when the paper was sent to print.

Corey Hoffman
Corey Hoffman, Senior News Reporter, Photographer
Corey Hoffman is a sophomore studying Journalism and Political Science with a minor in French. This is Corey’s second year with the Emerald. She has been involved with journalism since high school and hopes to one day be a foreign correspondent.