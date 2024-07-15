The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Recent Stories
Informational papers and snacks sit on the table at the Black Thistle Street Aid monthly clinic on July 10, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Hobbs: Houseless unsupported in Oregon heatwaves
July 15, 2024
Reviews with Riley: Dystopian Novels (Episode 1)
Reviews with Riley: Dystopian Novels (Episode 1)
July 15, 2024
From the top of the retired plant, the Willamette River can be seen. Inside lies a maze of abandoned equipment. Eugene Water and Electric Boards retired steam plant is the future sight for a new development along the Willamette riverfront. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
Eugene approves additional $6 million for Steam Plant redevelopment
July 15, 2024
Eugene Mayor Vinis speaks on SCOTUS homelessness ruling
July 15, 2024
Stella Fetherston/ Emerald
Maxed-out loans cover half of summer tuition
July 15, 2024
Noa Schwartz
Rookie Runner returns: racing my first triathlon
July 15, 2024
Rodeo contestants wait outside of the arena on July 3, 2024. The Eugene Pro Rodeo kicked off its first day with the theme of Tough Enough to Wear Pink, in support of cancer awareness. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Eugene Pro Rodeo returns, bringing competition, fireworks and more
July 7, 2024
Oregon DB Khyree Jackson (5) attempts to intercept the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team defeated Oregon State University 31-7 in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 24, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson dies in car accident
July 6, 2024

Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Preseason Heisman Hype from PFF

July 8, 2024

Image Source

Heading into the 2024 Oregon football season, Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is generating buzz as a strong Heisman contender. Pro Football Focus highlights his impressive career and potential for success, making Gabriel a key player to watch as the season approaches.

Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman Hype: A Season to Watch

Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Mitch Kaiser has noted Gabriel’s exceptional odds for the prestigious award, highlighting his journey from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Oregon Ducks.

Gabriel’s transition to Oregon places him among an elite group of competitors, including Carson Beck of Georgia, Quinn Ewers of Texas, Jalen Milroe of Alabama, and Riley Leonard of Notre Dame. This buzz is not just speculative; Gabriel’s career stats speak volumes about his capabilities.

Last season, while with Oklahoma, Gabriel showcased impressive passing skills and leadership on the field. His ability to make precise throws under pressure and his knack for making game-changing plays have made him a standout.

Joining Oregon, Gabriel brings both experience and a fresh dynamic to the team. Ducks fans have every reason to be excited about the upcoming season, as Gabriel’s potential to bring home the Heisman adds an extra layer of anticipation and pride.

With the PFF endorsement, Dillon Gabriel’s journey is set to be one of the most thrilling narratives of the 2024 college football season. His Heisman odds are looking very promising, as he is third overall.

Gabriel’s Impressive Career

Dillon Gabriel has cemented his place as one of college football’s standout quarterbacks, especially with his remarkable performance last season. Under the guidance of Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby, Gabriel thrived, amassing 3,660 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions.

Maintaining such a low interception rate is no small feat and speaks to Gabriel’s precision and decision-making skills. Critics often debate whether Lebby’s system inflates quarterback stats; however, Gabriel’s upcoming season with the Oregon Ducks provides an opportunity to showcase his true prowess.

Stepping outside the quarterback-friendly systems he’s been a part of, Gabriel has a prime stage to prove his talents are not system-dependent. This season will be critical not just for Gabriel’s Heisman chances but for solidifying his legacy as a versatile and consistently excellent quarterback. Ducks fans are eagerly watching as Gabriel sets out to exceed expectations and make his mark.

The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
