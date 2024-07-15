Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Preseason Heisman Hype from PFF

Image Source

Heading into the 2024 Oregon football season, Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is generating buzz as a strong Heisman contender. Pro Football Focus highlights his impressive career and potential for success, making Gabriel a key player to watch as the season approaches.

Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman Hype: A Season to Watch

Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Mitch Kaiser has noted Gabriel’s exceptional odds for the prestigious award, highlighting his journey from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Oregon Ducks.

Gabriel’s transition to Oregon places him among an elite group of competitors, including Carson Beck of Georgia, Quinn Ewers of Texas, Jalen Milroe of Alabama, and Riley Leonard of Notre Dame. This buzz is not just speculative; Gabriel’s career stats speak volumes about his capabilities.

Last season, while with Oklahoma, Gabriel showcased impressive passing skills and leadership on the field. His ability to make precise throws under pressure and his knack for making game-changing plays have made him a standout.

Joining Oregon, Gabriel brings both experience and a fresh dynamic to the team. Ducks fans have every reason to be excited about the upcoming season, as Gabriel’s potential to bring home the Heisman adds an extra layer of anticipation and pride.

With the PFF endorsement, Dillon Gabriel’s journey is set to be one of the most thrilling narratives of the 2024 college football season. His Heisman odds are looking very promising, as he is third overall.

Gabriel’s Impressive Career

Dillon Gabriel has cemented his place as one of college football’s standout quarterbacks, especially with his remarkable performance last season. Under the guidance of Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby, Gabriel thrived, amassing 3,660 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions.

Maintaining such a low interception rate is no small feat and speaks to Gabriel’s precision and decision-making skills. Critics often debate whether Lebby’s system inflates quarterback stats; however, Gabriel’s upcoming season with the Oregon Ducks provides an opportunity to showcase his true prowess.

Stepping outside the quarterback-friendly systems he’s been a part of, Gabriel has a prime stage to prove his talents are not system-dependent. This season will be critical not just for Gabriel’s Heisman chances but for solidifying his legacy as a versatile and consistently excellent quarterback. Ducks fans are eagerly watching as Gabriel sets out to exceed expectations and make his mark.