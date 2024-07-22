Students navigate the campus job market with Handshake

The University of Oregon’s University Career Center refers students to the online platform, Handshake, to apply for jobs and internships on and off campus. Students shared their recent experiences using Handshake, and Career Center employees provided input on navigating the platform.

While some students said the platform was useful, other students said they experienced frustrations with employers’ communication methods, or lack thereof.

Dylan Diaz, a student clerk at the UO Science Stores, said he faced some obstacles using Handshake.

“I actually got this Science Store job because I was just mass-applying to as many listings as I could because I was getting ghosted so often,” Diaz said.

Avery Brickman, who works for University Housing, said she thinks it may be easier to simply look elsewhere.

According to Brickman, she had originally applied for a different position in Housing in the fall of her freshman year but didn’t receive a job offer until spring term when she was “cold-called” and invited to come in for an interview an hour later for a different position than she applied for.

“I would recommend that students look elsewhere first unless they are willing to look for a long time [on Handshake]. I think [with] a lot of the campus jobs, especially from my experience and what I’ve heard, it is very difficult to expect responses and get good feedback during and before your interviews,” Brickman said. “My advice would be to look off campus if you’re able to.”

Jacob Brantingham, who worked for ID Card Services in the Erb Memorial Union, said he had a more positive experience with Handshake and said that he found it helpful in applying for jobs.

“[Handshake] allows you to browse through job openings and makes it easy to apply,” Brantingham said.

Brantingham said he had originally applied to work at the EMU Guest Services Desk, but did not receive his desired position. However, his resume was passed to his current employer.

“Although I didn’t get that job, my application was forwarded to the ID Card Services. From there, I was interviewed and got the job,” Brantingham said.

UO Student Employee Coordinator Sarah Blanchard recommended following up with employers in person.

“Since not all employers on campus post on Handshake, another strategy is to make connections through visiting offices and locations on campus that hire students and ask if they’re hiring,” Blanchard said. “We don’t want you to get too discouraged, but do know there are more students looking for jobs than there are jobs available, so start early, use multiple search methods and seek help.”

Dani Amtmann, assistant director for career readiness, provided insight on why employers may “fail to get back to students” on Handshake.

“…[Employers] move forward more quickly with other candidates or they end up getting more applications for an opening than they anticipated,” Amtmann said. “Know that the Career Center and Human Resources is encouraging all of its employers to get back to students regardless of the situation.”

Blanchard said directly reaching out using Handshake’s “Employers” tab is a way students can be more proactive in their job search process. If students find themselves waiting too long for a response, they can search for the organization’s name and find someone to reach out to in the Contact Information Box.

“That said, if ever a student has an experience with an employer that doesn’t feel good, we want to know,” Blanchard said.