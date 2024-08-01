Alabama Recruiting: 2025 Commit Overview

As the 2025 recruiting cycle heats up, Alabama is making significant strides under the leadership of new head coach Kalen DeBoer. After an impressive second-place finish in the 2024 recruiting rankings, the Crimson Tide is capitalizing on strong performances in June and July to build a formidable 2025 class.

With 23 commitments already in place, Alabama continues to attract top talent, ensuring that its legacy of excellence remains intact. Let’s take a closer look at these exciting prospects and what they bring to the program.

Alabama Class Breakdown

Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class is already shaping up to be something special, particularly with the exciting commitments made in July. Right after new head coach Kalen DeBoer secured a pledge from five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham on July 13, they followed up with another exciting addition—five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood from Denton, Texas, who committed just a day later. These two elite prospects are setting the tone for a robust class that promises to bolster the Tide’s offensive line and receiving corps.

In addition to Haywood and Cunningham, Alabama has continued to reel in a lineup of top-tier talent—this dynamic roster not only enhances the team’s potential but also affects the Alabama Crimson Tide Odds for the upcoming college football season. June brought five-star cornerback Dijon Lee from Mission Viejo, California, and the Tide pulled a major coup by flipping Duncanville’s quarterback Keelon Russell away from SMU. The class also boasts several other noteworthy commitments, including top-100 athletes like Darrell Johnson, Justin Hill, and Chuck McDonald. With such a diverse array of skill sets, this class could very well redefine Alabama’s future on the field.

Top Tide Commit: OT Ty Haywood

Ty Haywood, a five-star offensive tackle from Denton (Texas) Ryan, made waves when he committed to Alabama on July 14. Ranked as the nation’s No. 11 overall prospect and the No. 2 offensive tackle by the On3 Industry Ranking, he had his pick of schools, ultimately choosing Alabama over Oklahoma. Haywood stands at an impressive 6-foot-5 and weighs 297 pounds, showcasing impressive athleticism with a 58-6 foot shot put throw in track and field. This versatility speaks volumes about his physical capabilities on the football field, where he plays left tackle for one of North Texas’ top high school programs.

What sets Haywood apart is his explosive power and exceptional movement skills. He possesses strong hands that deliver a stunning initial punch to defensive linemen, establishing a firm grip that helps him maintain blocks. While he excels in run-blocking with a bully mentality, he is also focused on refining his pass-protection technique. If he continues to develop his flexibility and lower body strength, Haywood’s potential as an anchor on Alabama’s offensive line is enormous.

Top Defensive Commit: CB Dijon Lee

Dijon Lee, a standout five-star cornerback from Mission Viejo, Calif., made headlines with his commitment to Alabama at the end of a bustling June recruiting period. Choosing the Tide over schools like Texas, Texas A&M, and Washington underscores the appeal and prestige of Alabama’s program. Ranked No. 21 overall in the 2025 class and the fourth-best cornerback, Lee brings exceptional skills to the field that are hard to ignore. Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 185 pounds, he possesses a physical profile that is ideal for the cornerback position and has proven his athleticism with impressive performance metrics.

On the field, Lee is known for his fluidity and agility, allowing him to mirror receivers effortlessly. His strong track background translates into his football performance; he recorded remarkable long jump and triple jump distances during his sophomore season. Lee’s length aids him in high-pointing passes and breaking up plays, and his willingness to support the run adds an extra layer to his game. With tremendous upside, it’s exciting to think about how he could evolve into a future safety for the Tide if he continues to develop.