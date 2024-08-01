Alabama Recruiting: 2025 Commit Overview

The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Recent Stories
The peak of Spencer’s Butte offers a great view of the UO campus. Autzen Stadium and Hayward Field are clearly visible from the peak. Eugene offers countless hiking spots that can be a fun way to get out and about in nature anytime of year. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Smith: Get off your phones and go touch some grass
August 1, 2024
LeBron James acknowledges some yelling fans behind him. The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 8th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Khan: Father Time: In with the youngins
August 1, 2024
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Brewer Knight: Oh, the places you'll go
August 1, 2024
Eugene Public Library is located in Downtown Eugene on 10th Ave. and is open to the public Monday through Saturday. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Library advocates ask for funding as Eugene cuts budget
July 30, 2024
Assortments of stones are displayed outside of 5 Elements Gem & Mineral during the Oregon Geo Fest Saturday. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Oregon Geo Fest brings out local gem sellers
July 30, 2024
Attendees gather at the punk clothing swap at Sam’s Bonds Garage. The clothing swap encouraged people to bring their clothes to swap out with what they wanted from the tables. Alongside the swap, live music was present inside the bar. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Punk Positivity: an inclusive clothing swap at Sam Bond's Garage
July 30, 2024
Timbers Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (16) prepares to kick the ball. Portland Thorns FC of the MLS defeated Club León of Liga MX 2-1 in a Leagues Cup match at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on July 28, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Photos: Timbers defeat Club León to kick off Leagues Cup
July 30, 2024
The Nov. 8 election presents Oregon residents with a ballot measure that would allow public universities to invest in the stock market. The University of Oregon asked state legislators to amend Article XI of the Oregon Constitution, which prohibits state organizations from investing in stocks, to make an exception for Oregon’s …
Nag: Thank an election officer today
July 29, 2024

