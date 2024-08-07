The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Lane County Fair lights up Eugene

Carnival games, good food, live music and more at the Lane County Fair
Claire CoitAugust 7, 2024
The+sun+sets+on+the+fairgrounds+as+rides%2C+games+and+more+continue+on+July+25%2C+2024.+The+2024+Lane+County+Fair+took+place+from+July+24-28%2C+featuring+concerts%2C+rides%2C+vendors+and+more.+%28Alex+Hernandez%2FEmerald%29
Alexander Hernandez
The sun sets on the fairgrounds as rides, games and more continue on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)

What says summer more than carnival games, funnel cakes and good music? Last week in the heart of Eugene, Lane County Fair was held from Wednesday July 24 to the evening of Sunday July 28. Complete with live concerts every night, local food trucks and heaps of carnival games and attractions to choose from, the event proved to be the highlight of summer in Eugene.

Every night of the fair had a different featured artist on the main stage, affording attendees with diverse choices for concerts based on their musical tastes. On the 24th, it was Clay Walker, a country singer known for his hit song “Need a Bar Sometimes.” Walker’s energy-filled performance kicked off the fair in a positive way.

The next day, the fair switched it up, featuring Queensrÿche, a bestselling metal band from Bellevue, Wash., known for touring with bands like Quiet Riot and Metallica. On Friday, the fair held arguably their biggest concert – Shaggy. Known for his hit songs, “It Wasn’t Me” and “Boombastic,” among other classics, Shaggy lit up the summer stage with enthusiasm and great stage presence.

On the 27th, Lane County Fairgrounds hosted the I Love The 90’s Tour, with rap and hip-hop performances from Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, Treach. and Sugarhill Gang. The fair closed out on Sunday the 28th with a free concert from Red – A Taylor Swift Tribute.

Fairgoers dance to the music of Harlan Rivers at the fair on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald) (Alexander Hernandez)

The selection of concerts at the fair covered all the bases for fairgoers’ musical preferences. The concerts colored the nights, but during the day there was still much to do and see.

The showout for fair food was intense this year, with 28 different trucks and stands offering all sorts of cuisines, from classic to whimsical. Standouts included Matt and Mitty’s LLC food truck, voted “Best Fair Food Vendor” by the community at the fair. Known for their weirdly delicious blackberry grilled cheese among other menu items, Matt and Mitty Richardson, owners of the truck, gave their insights into what makes Lane County Fair special.

“We wanted to do the fair because we love the community,” Mitty Richardson said. “Lane County in general, they just come out and there’s such a diversity of people and a big food following. It’s just amazing, the support from Lane County.”

When asked about the unconventional nature of their menu, Matt Richardson said, “Everyone told us that they don’t want two hot dog vendors, they don’t want two taco trucks. So, we made our menu different from everyone else’s.” He said, “The food is a huge part of the fair.”

The Fair also featured some interesting entertainment options, including mullet-bearing unicyclist and juggler, Mark Wilder. During his 80’s themed act over the first three days of the fair, Wilder juggled knives and pins while atop his very tall unicycle.

“People love going to the fair. We, as entertainers, get paid to go work in a place where people are going to have fun,” Wilder said. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Speaking about his fellow performers in the fair industry, he said, “We call it the fair family. Part of the fun of being on the road is the joy I get from performing and spreading joy to audiences, but also hanging out with friends you meet along the way, having that shared experience.”

Along with enthusiastic entertainers, live performances and delicious food, the Lane County fair offered 24 different rides and numerous carnival games. The large, fluorescent Ferris wheel at the center of the fairgrounds lit up the fair in an array of colors, especially at night. Other rides included Zipper, which spun riders around, flipping them upside down, and Vertigo, a large tower with hanging swings.

A carnival ride spins fairgoers in the air on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald) (Alexander Hernandez)

Perhaps the most spirited event at the fair, however, was the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs. The pigs, dressed in professional racing attire, ran 100-yard races with hurdles. The crowds cheered as these well-trained pigs flew across the tracks with speed and agility.

Ending the summer season on a high note, Lane County Fairgrounds upheld its yearly tradition of five days of excitement and whimsy. Complete with fun-filled events and attractions for all, the fair provided the community with family-friendly fun and a summer celebration that won’t be easy to forget.

Alexander Hernandez
Alexander Hernandez, Photographer
