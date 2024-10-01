Packed stadiums and limited parking

Molly McPherson A parking attendant directs oncoming cars toward the proper parking lot based on their parking pass. Hundreds of workers flock to and around Autzen Stadium on gamedays, their work is often overlooked by the thousands of fans who attend the game. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

Transportation to and from sporting events can be less exciting than the events themselves. As the University of Oregon joins the Big Ten, spectators should prepare for those wait times to increase when more viewers will want to see the Oregon football team play against higher-ranked teams.

Both Autzen Stadium and Matthew Knight Arena are situated near residential areas. Due to their location, traffic congestion and parking can become troublesome for both residents and spectators alike, often resulting in long delays and overcrowded streets.

Parking around Matthew Knight Arena can be difficult as the surrounding neighborhoods have one-hour limits on free parking. For those who are issued a parking ticket during events, fines double.

Julianna Wright is a third-year student at the University of Oregon. She said that during football game days, traffic can pose an obstacle.

“Last year, one of my friends’ parents drove us all to the game and the traffic was literally so bad,” Wright said. “[It took us] 30 minutes maybe. Mostly the congestion was…once you cross over the bridge. All of that was backed up,” she said.

UO permit holders are allowed to park in any UO-operated lots at no additional cost. Parking in front of the arena is prohibited on game days, however, UO has hired flaggers in the past to direct the flow of traffic on 13th and 15th avenues, as well as on Agate street.

The nearest parking garage that spectators can access is the Overpark parking garage on 10th avenue and Oak street located 1.5 miles away from the arena, which offers free parking for one hour and during weekends, except on game days.

Similar challenges exist at Autzen Stadium, which is located near the Harlow neighborhood.

The City of Eugene had suggested that spectators plan ahead for sports events, as Autzen Stadium is able to seat 54,000 people for football games. Public transportation options include taking the shuttle or Lane Transit District buses, as well as walking or cycling to and from the stadium. For anyone who chooses to drive, stadium parking at Autzen stadium can cost $35 for one reservation.

A lane reduction project on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard near Autzen stadium caused closures along the road over the summer, turning the original four-lane road to two lanes with additional bus routes.

The project began when concerns were raised by the amount of accidents on MLK, Jr. Blvd, with 26 accidents and four fatalities since 2007.

According to Reed Dunbar, a transportation planner for the City of Eugene, the recent construction aimed to improve safety along the boulevard.

“What we thought was going to happen seems to be happening, which is that cars that were in two lanes are in one lane now traveling a little bit slower and traveling closer together,” Dunbar said. “What that means is, people are slowing down. Which is what we wanted because when we had the four lanes folks were driving really fast. It was all in an effort to make the street safer for folks and have a safer outcome.”

During football season, Dunbar added that the boulevard will open the bus lanes to reduce game day traffic.

“In the second game, I think EPD was directing folks into the bus lanes, so traffic worked a lot smoother than it did before,” Dunbar said. “We also added some clarifiers to the bus lane signs talking about event days and that things are different on event days. I think it’s clear now that folks that they can use bus lanes on event days and I think traffic has been going smoother than it was.”

The University of Oregon and the City of Eugene have both made efforts to resolve traffic problems surrounding stadiums. However, transportation and concerns with traffic congestion remain a problem to event-goers and residents alike.