Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Packed stadiums and limited parking

With a lack of parking around sports stadiums, spectators may need to find parking farther away from the stadium or rely on public transportation as they travel to games
Stephanie Hensley
October 1, 2024
Molly McPherson

A parking attendant directs oncoming cars toward the proper parking lot based on their parking pass. Hundreds of workers flock to and around Autzen Stadium on gamedays, their work is often overlooked by the thousands of fans who attend the game. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

Transportation to and from sporting events can be less exciting than the events themselves. As the University of Oregon joins the Big Ten, spectators should prepare for those wait times to increase when more viewers will want to see the Oregon football team play against higher-ranked teams

Both Autzen Stadium and Matthew Knight Arena are situated near residential areas. Due to their location, traffic congestion and parking can become troublesome for both residents and spectators alike, often resulting in long delays and overcrowded streets.

Parking around Matthew Knight Arena can be difficult as the surrounding neighborhoods have one-hour limits on free parking. For those who are issued a parking ticket during events, fines double.

Julianna Wright is a third-year student at the University of Oregon. She said that during football game days, traffic can pose an obstacle. 

“Last year, one of my friends’ parents drove us all to the game and the traffic was literally so bad,” Wright said. “[It took us] 30 minutes maybe. Mostly the congestion was…once you cross over the bridge. All of that was backed up,” she said.

UO permit holders are allowed to park in any UO-operated lots at no additional cost. Parking in front of the arena is prohibited on game days, however, UO has hired flaggers in the past to direct the flow of traffic on 13th and 15th avenues, as well as on Agate street. 

The nearest parking garage that spectators can access is the Overpark parking garage on 10th avenue and Oak street located 1.5 miles away from the arena, which offers free parking for one hour and during weekends, except on game days.

Similar challenges exist at Autzen Stadium, which is located near the Harlow neighborhood. 

The City of Eugene had suggested that spectators plan ahead for sports events, as Autzen Stadium is able to seat 54,000 people for football games. Public transportation options include taking the shuttle or Lane Transit District buses, as well as walking or cycling to and from the stadium. For anyone who chooses to drive, stadium parking at Autzen stadium can cost $35 for one reservation.

A lane reduction project on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard near Autzen stadium caused closures along the road over the summer, turning the original four-lane road to two lanes with additional bus routes. 

The project began when concerns were raised by the amount of accidents on MLK, Jr. Blvd, with 26 accidents and four fatalities since 2007. 

According to Reed Dunbar, a transportation planner for the City of Eugene, the recent construction aimed to improve safety along the boulevard. 

“What we thought was going to happen seems to be happening, which is that cars that were in two lanes are in one lane now traveling a little bit slower and traveling closer together,” Dunbar said. “What that means is, people are slowing down. Which is what we wanted because when we had the four lanes folks were driving really fast. It was all in an effort to make the street safer for folks and have a safer outcome.”

During football season, Dunbar added that the boulevard will open the bus lanes to reduce game day traffic. 

“In the second game, I think EPD was directing folks into the bus lanes, so traffic worked a lot smoother than it did before,” Dunbar said. “We also added some clarifiers to the bus lane signs talking about event days and that things are different on event days. I think it’s clear now that folks that they can use bus lanes on event days and I think traffic has been going smoother than it was.”

The University of Oregon and the City of Eugene have both made efforts to resolve traffic problems surrounding stadiums. However, transportation and concerns with traffic congestion remain a problem to event-goers and residents alike. 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
What to know about safety in Eugene
What to know about safety in Eugene
The empty amphitheater and it&#8217;s surrounding area at the Erb Memorial Union, with a sign indicating that the space is closed and saying &#8220;stay home, save lives.&#8221; The building is &#8220;operating &#8216;mostly remotely&#8217; with some limited services,&#8221; according to the&#160;EMU webpage.
Summertime without the Ducks
A student delivers their ballot to an official ballot drop box in front of the EMU on the University of Oregon campus on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon improperly registered 1,259 possible non-citizens to vote
A "for rent" sign sits in the front yard of a house on the south side of the University of Oregon campus. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A student’s guide to renter’s rights in Eugene
Municipal volunteer opportunities for students in Eugene
Municipal volunteer opportunities for students in Eugene
A sign advertises the future "River District" in Eugene, Ore., on Aug. 26, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Eugene Downtown Riverfront Park development continues
More in community-news
The American Flag in front of a fall background. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
UO students react to 2024 presidential debate
Short Mountain Landfill is a permitted municipal landfill located south of Eugene. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Lane County moves forward with controversial recycling plant
A barrier blocks the road to the top of Skinner Butte due to “fire risk” on August 12, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Local youth org works on wildfire containment in Eugene
Michelle Emmons stands amongst burnt trees near Oakridge, Ore. As a candidate for Oregon House District 12, she hopes to address her constituencies’ natural disaster response. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Who’s representing you?
On Aug. 6, unhoused activists protested outside of the Eugene Municipal Courthouse, demonstrating against the city’s policy of sweeping homeless camps. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Unhoused activists protest outside Eugene courthouse during arraignment
People speak to each other while waiting in line for the Ferris wheel at the fair on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Lane County Fair returns for 2024
More in off-campus
Ricky Montgomery performs at the McDonald Theatre on Sep. 24, 2024. Montgomery brought "The Rick Tour" to Eugene, Ore., with supporting band Ray Bull as the show's opener. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Ricky Montgomery brings "The Rick Tour" to the McDonald Theatre
The new Eugene City Hall will be located in Downtown Eugene on 4th Ave. replacing the former Eugene Water and Electric Board administration building. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene City Hall visitors guide
Eugene Public Library is located in Downtown Eugene on 10th Ave. and is open to the public Monday through Saturday. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Library advocates ask for funding as Eugene cuts budget
Thursday July 19, 2024 marked the offical opening of the city of Eugene's new offices and city hall (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Eugene holds grand opening ceremony for City Hall site
From the top of the retired plant, the Willamette River can be seen. Inside lies a maze of abandoned equipment. Eugene Water and Electric Board's retired steam plant is the future sight for a new development along the Willamette riverfront. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
Eugene approves additional $6 million for Steam Plant redevelopment
Eugene Mayor Vinis speaks on SCOTUS homelessness ruling
About the Contributors
Stephanie Hensley, City News Reporter
Molly McPherson
Molly McPherson, Photo Editor
Molly is currently serving in her second year as the Photo Editor for the Daily Emerald. She worked as a photojournalist on the desk for almost two years prior to joining as an editor. To see more of her work, follow her Instagram @mediaxmolly and view her website mediaxmolly.com