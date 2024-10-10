Week 6 Big Ten Recap

A Friday night win over Michigan State gave Oregon fans a free Saturday to watch the rest of the conference do battle in what was an insane Week 6. Several ranked teams fell to unranked teams while Oregon and Ohio State both look ready for their big clash on Saturday.

No. 7 Penn State stays unbeaten with 27-11 win over UCLA

Many of the Nittany Lions’ (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) wins this season have been unimpressive. But, in a season with countless upsets, they haven’t fallen yet. Quarterback Drew Allar had a precise day, completing 17 of his 24 pass attempts for 237 yards and a score. Neither team rushed for over 100 yards or turned the ball over, and UCLA (1-4, 0-3 Big Ten) is still looking for its first conference win of the season.

Minnesota upsets No. 11 USC in 24-17 win

The Golden Gophers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) earned one of their biggest wins in recent memory as they took down the ranked Trojans (3-2, 1-2 Big Ten) on Saturday night. A back-and-forth affair that didn’t see one team fully pull away was tied with less than a minute to play when Max Brosmer snuck forward for a touchdown on 4th-and-goal. USC’s following drive resulted in an interception and Minnesota pulled off what could be a momentum-shifting win for Brosmer’s squad.

No. 10 Michigan falls 27-17 to Washington

In a rematch of last year’s National Championship Game, both teams entered with significantly depleted rosters. Still, the Huskies wanted revenge. Washington (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) bookended the scoring in Saturday’s contest, blanking Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) in the first and fourth quarters. The defending national champions were limited to 287 total yards of offense and turned the ball over twice in the second half, leading to two Huskies’ scores.

No. 23 Indiana starts 6-0 after 41-24 win over Northwestern

One of the bigger surprises in college football continued on Saturday as Indiana improved to 6-0. The Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) used 380 air yards and a pair of 4th-down conversions to control the Wildcats (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) from start to finish. Indiana scored in every quarter in a seamless offensive rhythm that’ll need to be intact when Nebraska comes to town after a well-deserved bye week.

No. 3 Ohio State dominates Iowa in 35-7 win

Yep, the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are still legit. Ohio State got off to a slow start offensively, but was never in any danger of losing to Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) in another home win. Now, the Buckeyes turn their attention toward the Ducks.

Wisconsin routs Purdue 52-6 at home

It felt like the Badgers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) were about due for a big win. They finally dominated a team from start to finish, collecting 589 yards in a thumping win over Purdue (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten). The Boilermakers were limited to 216 yards and were just 1-11 on 3rd downs. Oregon should take care of business against Purdue in Week 8.

Nebraska wins low-scoring affair 14-7 over Rutgers

Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) pitched a shutout in the second half to hand Rutgers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) its first loss of the season. Scarlet Knights’ quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis couldn’t find his groove, throwing a pair of interceptions in the loss. The Cornhuskers didn’t look great, but they were good enough to earn a timely conference win.