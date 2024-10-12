LIVE COVERAGE: No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 3 Oregon

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are in town for the biggest game Autzen Stadium has ever seen! The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are hunting a statement win in their inaugural Big Ten season. Can they find one against the undefeated Buckeyes? Follow along to find out with live updates presented by The Duck Store

(Q1- 2:42) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 6 – After a delay-of-game, the Ducks force a punt. Tez Johnson calls for a fair catch at the Oregon 41-yard line. Oregon has a chance to take a lead.

(Q1- 4:20) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 6 – OSU gets popped for another false start. Autzen is shaking loud. 3rd-and-16 now.

(Q1- 4:20) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 6 – 3rd-and-11 from OSU’s 24-yard line. Big moment early.

(Q1- 5:03) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 6 – OSU gets flagged for a false start. Credit to the Autzen crowd.

(Q1- 5:51) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 6 – Jordan James rushes in for an Oregon TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is NO GOOD. The snap is muffed and turned over. The Ducks take advantage of the fumble on just two plays and are on the board.

(Q1- 6:20) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Jordan James with a huge run down to the OSU 3-yard line.

(Q1- 6:39) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – The call is confirmed. The game’s first turnover sets the Ducks up in prime scoring range. Oregon needs points on this drive.

(Q1- 6:39) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Ohio State rushes on 2nd-and-10 and FUMBLES and recovered by Derrick Harmon. Recovered by Oregon at the OSU 28-yard line. The play is under review.

(Q1- 7:10) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – OSU picks up an immediate 1st down on a 17-yard run to the outside.

(Q1- 7:32) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Oregon punts. OSU gets the ball back on its own 15-yard line with the lead.

(Q1- 8:54) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Dillon Gabriel sneaks forward for an Oregon 1st down.

(Q1- 10:00) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Will Howard rushes forward for a Buckeyes’ TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is GOOD. Ohio State strikes first on its opening drive, going 75-yards in 10 plays.

(Q1- 10:29) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – OSU converts another 1st down to the Oregon 1-yard line.

(Q1- 11:25) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – A deep pass is caught for a long 1st down to the Oregon 21-yard line.

(Q1- 12:09) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Howard keeps for a clear 1st down out to the OSU 47-yard line.

(Q1- 12:47) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Ohio State comes up just short on 3rd-and-7. Offense stays on for 4th-and-1

(Q1- 13:45) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Howard’s first long pass attempt sails over everyone’s heads.

(Q1- 14:04) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Ohio State picks up the game’s first 1st down.

(Q1- 14:53) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Will Howard’s first pass is deflected, but caught for a short gain.

(Q1- 15:00) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Touchback. Ohio State starts from its own 25-yard line.

(Q1- 15:00) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Oregon wins the toss and deferrers. Ohio State will start with the ball.