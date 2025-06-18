Donate
Housing
Ethos
Eugene man accused of damaging federal government vehicle with rocks

Kielan Robert Eugene Fitzsimonds, 33, is accused of throwing rocks at a federal government vehicle. The rocks shattered the car’s rear window and caused other damage.
Lucas Hellberg
June 18, 2025
A Eugene man has been charged with the willful depredation of government property for allegedly breaking the window of a federal government vehicle.

Federal prosecutors said that court documents allege Kielan Robert Eugene Fitzsimonds, 33, intentionally threw rocks at a U.S. Department of Homeland Security vehicle parked at a federal building in Eugene on June 8. The rocks that Fitzsimonds allegedly threw shattered the vehicle’s rear window and dented its hood and trunk.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video showed a man — who was later identified by investigators as Fitzsimonds — throwing objects at vehicles in the parking lot. The video also showed the man attempting to enter the federal building.

On June 10, a federal agent found the damaged vehicle with a large rock in its back seat, prosecutors said.

Fitzsimonds made his first appearance in federal court on Monday. A federal judge ordered him detained pending further court proceedings.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the willful depredation of federal property is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

The FBI is currently investigating this case with assistance from the Eugene Police Department.

About the Contributor
Lucas Hellberg
Lucas Hellberg, City News Reporter
Lucas primarily covers local government for The Daily Emerald. He also monitors state government and the justice system. He is currently pursuing a double major in journalism and computer science at UO. Prior to joining The Emerald, Lucas wrote for The Oregonian/OregonLive and was the editor-in-chief of his high school’s newspaper. This summer, Lucas will be reporting at The East Oregonian through The Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, a highly competitive program that places Oregon college journalists in newsrooms across Oregon and Southern Washington. Lucas is always open to hearing your story ideas and tips. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or via Signal at 503-753-4350.