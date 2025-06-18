Eugene man accused of damaging federal government vehicle with rocks

Eric Becker @ericbecker__ (EPD Headquarters)

A Eugene man has been charged with the willful depredation of government property for allegedly breaking the window of a federal government vehicle.

Federal prosecutors said that court documents allege Kielan Robert Eugene Fitzsimonds, 33, intentionally threw rocks at a U.S. Department of Homeland Security vehicle parked at a federal building in Eugene on June 8. The rocks that Fitzsimonds allegedly threw shattered the vehicle’s rear window and dented its hood and trunk.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video showed a man — who was later identified by investigators as Fitzsimonds — throwing objects at vehicles in the parking lot. The video also showed the man attempting to enter the federal building.

On June 10, a federal agent found the damaged vehicle with a large rock in its back seat, prosecutors said.

Fitzsimonds made his first appearance in federal court on Monday. A federal judge ordered him detained pending further court proceedings.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the willful depredation of federal property is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

The FBI is currently investigating this case with assistance from the Eugene Police Department.