Oregon vs Boise State Preview

No. 7 Oregon failed to impress in Week 1 against the University of Idaho Vandals — that’s no secret. While only the opening contest for the Ducks, Idaho’s ability to keep Oregon out of the endzone and hang with one of the nation’s best rosters became the most notable thread in the 24-14 battle.

Oregon’s most glaring positive may be the key to stringing together two in a row.

The entire defensive effort saved the Ducks from what would have been an incredibly embarrassing loss to start this season of destiny.

Idaho only tallied 217 total yards — with just 49 of those coming on the ground. Thank Oregon’s suffocating defense for keeping this game in check.

That same defense will need to be nothing short of that brilliant this week against a different Idaho state-school — the Boise State University Broncos.

The Broncos enlist the talents of one of the leading candidates for the Doak Walker Award — given to the country’s best running back — with 5’9” 215 lbs wrecking ball, Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty carried — no pun intended — Boise State to a Week 1 victory by posting 267 rushing yards and six touchdowns on just 20 carries. Jeanty shined against theGeorgia Southern University defense and racked up 13.4 yards per carry.

Against the Ducks’ dominant front eight, Jeanty will have his hands full. At the same time, Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen hasn’t inspired a ton of confidence, especially given Oregon’s ability to hurry the quarterback.

With a lackluster performance in Week 1 with 280 yards, a touchdown and an interception, Madsen needs to improve in order to turn heads in Eugene next week.

Madsen will have no shortage of large defenders in his face, as the Ducks’ defensive line looked strong against Idaho. Oregon sacked Idaho’s quarterback four times, accrued seven tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.

Two sacks and one of those forced fumbles are attributed to Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. The true sophomore impressed in his debut as a full-time starter, and likes his squad’s chances against Jeanty and the Broncos.

“We’re playing us every week, and if we play to our standard, I don’t think we can lose the game. If [Jeanty] is good, then we’ll have to stop him,” Uiagalelei said after the Idaho game.

Continuing on this path is important for Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning’s star-studded defense, but the offense may need more internal improvements. Practically the same offensive line that led the country in sacks allowed — just 5.0 — in 2023 gave up three sacks on Saturday.

That became a primary reason why the offense had such a tough time moving the ball downfield with any efficiency.

Much of Dillon Gabriel’s 380 passing yards came from checkdowns to running backs and short throws to receivers, as the Ducks’ signal caller only averaged 7.8 yards per passing attempt.

Gabriel should expect improvement this weekend against the Broncos, who gave up 322 yards through the air against Georgia Southern.

Even with a subpar defensive performance on Saturday, Boise State poses the first real threat to Oregon’s hope for a dream season. With a hard-nosed offense and enough defense to match, the Broncos pose a worthy non-conference problem for Lanning and the Ducks to figure out.

Realistically, Saturday night’s game could feature two playoff teams come the end of the season. The Autzen lights will serve as the perfect test for both.