Best versus the best: Oregon vs. Ohio State Preview

As is typically the case in top-10, star-studded matchups, No. 3 Oregon’s (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) showdown with No.2 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) epitomizes the relative state of parity in college football.

If all the pieces fall in place, and the Ducks couple a talented offense with the right combination of defense and timely plays, the team could top Ohio State in a battle of unbeaten teams and continue its run towards the top of the standings.

But if the burden of Oregon’s non-conference struggles return on Saturday, the Ducks could just as easily lose — being dealt a significant blow to their College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship aspirations.

The Ducks enter Saturday’s prime-time matchup against the Buckeyes riding high, playing three near-complete games in a row, and most recently drubbing Michigan State 31-10. Ohio State enters coming off a strong 35-7 performance against the struggling Iowa Hawkeyes, in which it went 7-11 on third down.

Neither team’s quarterback has proved talented enough to single-handedly win their team a game. With Ohio State’s Will Howard, however, his job is fairly simple — get the ball to his playmakers — true freshman Jeremiah Smith and senior Emeka Ebuka — a pass-catching duo that’s combined for over 866 yards through just five games.

For the Ducks, Dillon Gabriel has enjoyed a strong season, but will enter having played his worst game of the season, in which he threw a pair of endzone interceptions that dulled his squad’s beatdown of Michigan State.

“At times my eyes get bigger than my stomach in the red zone,” Gabriel said postgame.

However, the true matchup that the large contingent of national media will be looking for will be the Ohio State offense vs. the Oregon defense — squads that enter ranked No.9 and No.10 nationally.

The Buckeyes rank No.11 overall in 3rd-down conversion percentage, No.14 in rushing offense and are a plus nine in the turnover margin. Whereas the Ducks — led by a strong combination of transfers and veterans — have flown around the field, most recently holding Michigan State to just 250 total yards — most of which came with substitutes in the game .

Another key storyline to look for is both teams’ head coaches, as Dan Lanning and Ryan Day of Ohio State are both looking for marquee wins to establish themselves with the elite that College Football has to offer. Day’s Buckeyes enter 17-8 against top-25 teams, and Lanning’s Ducks are 7-5.

ESPN’s College Football Gameday will be in Eugene Saturday morning, parked out on the Memorial Quad in front of LillisLillis lawn — the eyes of the college football world will certainly be on Autzen Stadium.

“It’s things that you look to as a young man,” Gabriel said after the Michigan State game. “Playing the game is those big-time moments and great atmospheres.”

The stage is set, and the players are ready. Now, it’s time for both teams to compete in what may be the most hyped game in Autzen Stadium History. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. — and the world of college football will be watching.