Community supports Eugene-local Stephen Miller on Jeopardy

Noa Schwartz

Stephen Miller, a retired medical transcriptionist and Eugene local, returned to Jeopardy to compete for a second time where he finished in second place once again.

Miller first tried out for Jeopardy in the 1980s, inspired by his love of trivia and knack for quick thinking. After many rejections, Miller got his first shot at Jeopardy on May 28, 2024, finishing in second place at $2,399. So, he decided to try to get redemption and appear for his second time on the show.

When word got out that Miller was going to have a second shot at victory, Slice Pizza, a local pizzeria and bar, hosted a watch party for the Eugene native.

The show aired on a Monday night, a night when the pizzeria typically hosts a comedy night. This drew comedians, fans and community members to watch Miller get his second chance.

“The atmosphere was good, a lot of locals,” Austin, a staff member at Slice, said. “It was really cool and all around it was a good time.”

After the positive outcome of the watch party, talk of starting a trivia night at Slice started to stir.

Miller competed against a different set of competitors this time, all of whom have been on the show previously. He remained in the running until the very last round, thanks to his composed manner and strategic approach to the game.

Despite the loss, the audience and host Ken Jennings were impressed by his knowledge in a variety of subjects including science, literature and history. His supporters eagerly anticipate his next participation, and many are pleased to see a local competitor get recognition on a national level.