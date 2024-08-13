Troubleshooting Common Issues with Electric Radiators

The Student News Site of University of Oregon

The Racks is a new UO student owned and operated vintage store in downtown Eugene, Or. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Introducing The Racks: UO’s favorite pop-up vintage sellers open a storefront in Eugene
August 13, 2024
Children watch, smiling, as drag performer Heavy Cream dances through the crowd at the annual Pride in the Park event on August 10, 2024.Community members gathered for Eugene’s annual Pride in the Park—an event held in the city since the 1990s—to celebrate LGBTQ+ people, communities, art and expression. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Community gathers for annual Pride in the Park
August 11, 2024
Natasha George (21) spikes the ball over the net as the Ducks complete a sweep with a 21-19, 21-10 win at the No. 4 pairs. This was Georges 20th career win, puting her at top 10 Oregon wins of all time. The Oregon Beach Volleyball Team defeat Bushnell 5-0 on Senior Day on April 9, 2024 at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Eugene native Gwen Fife to join Oregon beach volleyball team
August 9, 2024
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
“MEGAN” is a reintroduction to this decade’s Hot Girl
August 9, 2024
United States Supreme Court by Matt Popovich is licensed under CC0 1.0
Nowicki: With the drama of the executive branch, don’t forget about the judicial branch
August 9, 2024
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
“Twisters” is a gust of fresh air
August 9, 2024
A paper lantern floats on the water at the Hiroshima-Nagasaki commemoration event at Alton-Baker Park on August 6, 2024. People gathered to commemorate the 1945 bombings with speakers, performances and more, concluding the event with a lantern ceremony. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Eugene holds event commemorating Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings
August 8, 2024
Oregons Jaida Ross claims her bronze medal as she joins a handful of other current Ducks from around the world going to compete in Paris. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Oregon T&F’s Jaida Ross competes in first Olympic Games, qualifies for shot put final
August 8, 2024

Troubleshooting Common Issues with Electric Radiators

August 14, 2024

Whilst well-known for their efficiency and ease of use, there are instances where owners come across issues with their electric radiators. Although these problems can cause a degree of inconvenience, the good news is that they are typically easy to rectify and sometimes, some simple steps can help you resolve them without needing to call in professional help. This article provides remedies to some of the common issues associated with electric radiators. 

Issue One: The Radiator is not Heating Up

One common problem is that your electric radiator may not be warming up as expected. Before jumping to conclusions, first ensure that your radiator is correctly plugged in and the power source is operational. If these two factors are in order, but the radiator is still not warming up, the heating element might be defective, and you may need to replace it.

Issue Two: The Radiator is Overheating

On the other hand, an issue could be that your electric radiator is getting too hot. This might be due to the thermostat not functioning correctly. Be sure to check whether the settings are correct and if the device recognizes it accordingly. If not, you may need to replace the thermostat.

Issue Three: The Radiator is Making Noise

Noises coming from your electric radiator can be quite alarming. However, the cause is often innocuous and easily rectifiable. A common reason is trapped air inside the heating elements. If this happens, bleeding the radiator can solve the problem. If the noise persists, a faulty heating element or pump may be to blame which will need a replacement.

Issue Four: The Radiator Turns On and Off Frequently

If your radiator is cycling on and off more often than it should, this can be a sign of a problem with the thermostat or the heating elements. It can also be due to wiring issues. If the cycling persists after thermostat settings have been checked, it’s advisable to get professional help to inspect the radiator.

Conclusion

While electric radiators are known for being reliable and efficient, they too can have occasional issues. Most of these common problems are relatively easy to diagnose and fix. If in doubt, and especially when it involves electrical components or complex mechanisms, always call an electric radiator specialist.

Remember, preventive maintenance measures such as regular cleaning, ensuring the radiator is correctly mounted, and any physical damages are repaired, can go a long way in reducing the occurrence of these issues. Here, early detection of problems and immediate solution can save you from costly repairs or replacements in the long run.

