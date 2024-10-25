Donate
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Gas leak forces evacuation of Eugene apartment complex

A Friday morning gas leak in Jazzy Ladies Cafe & Club forced the evacuation of Market District Commons Apartments in downtown Eugene
Lucas Hellberg
October 25, 2024
First responders respond to gas leak.

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a gas leak in a cafe that forced the evacuation of the Market District Commons Apartments for two hours early Friday morning.

According to a press release, firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:59 a.m. responding to reports of a gas smell coming out of a cafe below the apartment complex. 

Eugene Springfield Fire spokesperson Janel Klews said in an email statement to the Emerald that the gas leak occurred at the Jazzy Ladies Cafe & Club.

Upon arriving on the scene, first responders assessed if there was a threat to the residents in the apartments above before checking the cafe’s gas leak. 

Crews found gas in the apartments above and evacuated the building.    

The Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire evacuated the apartment complex, while truck crews forced their way into the cafe and addressed the gas leak.

After ventilating the building, firefighters determined that the building was safe and residents returned. No injuries were reported. 

While crews worked to make the building safe, residents stayed at the Gordon Hotel. 

“We appreciate Eugene Police for their support on this incident and want to recognize the Gordon Hotel for providing a safe space to house evacuees,” Eugene Springfield Fire said in the press release.

Lucas Hellberg, City News Reporter