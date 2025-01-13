Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Early action admissions sees increase for fall 2025

UO admits over 18,800 students in early action deadline; more admissions to come in regular decision
Angelina HandrisJanuary 13, 2025
Alyssa Garcia
The incoming Freshman Class of 2028 moves into the University of Oregon residence halls on Sept. 26, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

According to UO spokesperson Eric Howald, the University of Oregon admitted 18,820 Class of 2029 students through the early action deadline over winter break. This number will increase after regular decision admittances.

UO’s early action deadline was on Nov. 1, 2024. 

The deadline comes nearly three months sooner than the regular decision deadline of Jan. 15, 2025. 

Most students who apply for early action received decision status by mid-December of 2024. 

According to Howald, the university saw an increase from the 17,460 students who were admitted for fall 2024.

Howald also said that in 2021, 40% of applications were early action. In 2022, 42% were early action, and by 2023, the number of early action applications jumped to 50%. 

According to Erin Hays, associate vice president for student services and enrollment management and director of admissions, there has been a 4% increase in early action applications since the 2023 to 2024 academic year.  

“A lot of students apply earlier to schools because they just want more time to compare schools and get out to do campus visits,” Hays said. 

Hays said due to Oregon’s smaller population, UO receives more applicants from out-of-state students as opposed to Oregon residents. 

“We treat both groups equally in our admissions process, so we don’t distinguish between resident and non-resident in our offers of admission,” Hays said. 

Hays also said the acceptance rate for both early action and regular decision were “very similar,” both being in the “high 80s” in terms of percentage. 

Amber Clemons, a freshman who applied through the regular decision deadline for the fall of 2024, said she wished she had chosen early action for its benefits, including access to scholarships. 

“Honestly I had a friend who did early action, and I felt like that reaped better benefits when it came to scholarships and everything. So that’s something that if I was able to go into the past that I would do,” Clemons said.

Grayson Mentzer, another freshman who chose the regular decision deadline, said he waited to commit to UO because he wanted to consider his other options. 

“I wasn’t really sure if this was going to be my final choice for a college because I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to afford it, and there was just other colleges that looked promising, so when I chose (regular) decision, I just wanted to keep my options open,” Mentzer said.

Kennedy Thomas, a freshman who chose to apply for early action, said she felt early action gave her an advantage over other applicants. 

“I thought it would put me a step ahead of a lot of other applicants and I thought it would make it easier for me to get into the school or get into the (Clark) Honors College, and just like have a better experience with applying to UO,” Thomas said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in campus
Photo of former Wide Receiver Ryan Pellum (Courtesy of the University of Oregon)
Former Ducks football player arrested for alleged assault with deadly weapon
Noa Schwartz
Daily Emerald Wrapped: The top ten most-read stories of fall term
The New Apartment-Style Residence Hall is located in the center of campus. There are studio apartments and four-bedroom apartments. The apartment-style units give returning students more freedom but allow for more support from campus staff. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A guide to the quality of life in nearly each residence hall
Noa Schwartz
SOJC winter term coding errors raises concerns
Noa Schwartz
A deep dive into the Clery Act
Officer Anthony Button and explosive detection K9 Thor are affiliated with the University of Oregon Police Department. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Thor hammers down on campus
More in Features
The Daily Emerald’s Opinion Desk winter term “Hot or Nots
The Daily Emerald’s Opinion Desk winter term “Hot or Nots
Eliza Kashinsky and&#160;Ethan Clevenger, pictured above, are running for Eugene's Ward 1 candidates. Ted Coopman, who is not pictured, is also running as a Ward 1 candidate. (Photo courtesy of Kashinsky and Clevenger).
Meet Eliza Kashinsky: Eugene’s only new city councilor
Kaarin Knudson, a mayoral candidate, speaks with community members who attended the mayoral candidate forum at Harvest Community Church on April 16, 2024. The forum, where candidates spoke about topics such as taxation, addiction and mental health crises in Eugene, and the recent HB4002, was organized by the Cal Young Neighborhood Association and Northeast Neighbors. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
A new mayor’s in town: Meet Kaarin Knudson
Kylie Libby/Daily Emerald
Nine tracks for your rainy day playlist
Survive the rainy season with these tricks and activities
Survive the rainy season with these tricks and activities
Electric scooters are a common sight around the grounds of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 25, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Electric Scooters: Miss them or don’t miss them?
More in News
Noa Schwartz
Post-election: How women at UO feel about their rights
Noa Schwartz
New UO Beach Volleyball court plans approved
Global Studies Associate Professor Kristin Yarris is among many UO community members who have raised concerns surrounding the surge in COVID-19 cases. Rising COVID-19 cases have led Professors and GEs to raise concerns about classroom safety. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Foreign-born UO students reflect on upcoming Trump administration
Nathan Whalen, United Academics Chair of the Grievances & Contract Administration Committee, discussing their disagreement with the verbiage in Article 19. UA Bargaining Sessions, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 17 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
UO unions reflect on busy fall term; next steps for faculty and student workers
Anita Holmes Johnson, a visionary, lifelong journalist, co-owner of the Eugene Weekly and a former Daily Emerald editor-in-chief in 1951, died last month. She was 95.
Remembering Anita Johnson, Daily Emerald Alum and Trailblazer Journalist
Q&A with ASUO Vice President, Kiki Akpakwu
Q&A with ASUO Vice President, Kiki Akpakwu
About the Contributors
Angelina Handris
Angelina Handris, Campus News Reporter
Angelina Handris is from Oregon City, OR. She has been doing journalism for a year and has written a variety of pieces. She is pursuing a career in public relations after graduating from University of Oregon. In her free time, aside from writing, she enjoys cooking and reading.
Alyssa Garcia, Photographer