Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Holden Center holds a “MLK Day of Service”

UO’s Holden Center connects with community organizations and honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day full of service projects
Sasha LoveJanuary 20, 2025

Martin Luther King Jr. gives his famous “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963 (Creative Commons).

On Jan. 18, the University of Oregon Holden Center for Leadership and Community Engagement continued its tradition of hosting a “Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service” to “cultivate a spirit of engagement and service on campus and in the community” ahead of MLK Day. 

MLK was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement. His contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and communities across the United States are now honored on the third Monday of every January, which the Holden Center aims to uphold with its MLK Day of Service.  

The Holden Center has three “Days of Service” programs every academic year, one for each term. The winter term “Day of Service” is dedicated to MLK.

The Holden Center partnered with the following four Lane County organizations for a day full of service projects: Crafting Change, Food for Lane County Youth Farm, Olive Plaza and United Way of Lane County

University of Oregon students volunteering at Food for Lane County Youth Farm on the Holden Center’s “MLK Day of Service.” (Sasha Love)

Zoë Holguin, UO student and program assistant for Days of Service, said the Holden Center partnered with these organizations because it strives to eliminate poverty. 

“(The Holden Center’s) theme with this is following Dr. King’s values of fighting against the three evils of racism, poverty and militarism and we wanted to focus more on poverty alleviations with these partners because homelessness is a big issue here in Eugene and all these different organizations are striving to eliminate poverty,” Holguin said.

Volunteers who participated in the projects got involved by sewing menstrual kits, sifting soil, helping senior citizens and organizing a book drive. 

Rae Orsolino, a UO student and volunteer at the Youth Farm, said that small steps to community betterment can have an important role in addressing large-scale issues. 

“(MLK) said the main enemy is racism, poverty and war, and in a way Food for Lane County is tackling that poverty issue and I think it’s a great way of continuing his legacy in small ways, (because) whatever counts,” Orsolino said.

UO student LaMar Davis said they helped out to continue the “tradition” of honoring MLK.

“I chose to volunteer because my family always celebrated MLK and we always volunteer … it’s usually a tradition so I just want to continue that,” Davis said.

According to Melissa Yamamoto, director of the Holden Center, volunteering is an important part of getting to know the community, especially for newer students who recently moved to the area. 

“I feel good when I’ve been able to help somebody else and so I think (that volunteering) contributes to our students’ wellness and their sense of feeling connected to both the UO community as well as the local community,” Yamamoto said.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in campus
TikTok, a video-sharing social media app, is popular among teens and young adults. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Amidst TikTok ban, UO students react to the potential loss
Salem Younes, an organizer of the rally, reading chants off a script as crowd marches through campus. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO community reacts to Israel-Hamas deal for potential ceasefire
The incoming Freshman Class of 2028 moves into the University of Oregon residence halls on Sept. 26, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Early action admissions sees increase for fall 2025
Students fill up the student section with an hour left before the game begins. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
How students felt about this year’s football season
Photo of former Wide Receiver Ryan Pellum (Courtesy of the University of Oregon)
Former Ducks football player arrested for alleged assault with deadly weapon
Noa Schwartz
Daily Emerald Wrapped: The top ten most-read stories of fall term
More in Features
Child holds up a sign at the end of the MLK Day March. MLK Day Marchers walk through Downtown Eugene, Ore. on Jan 20, 2025 (Tyler Graham/Emerald)
Photos: MLK Day March Winds Through Downtown Eugene
Hottboxx 9000, Rio Diehl, Taylor Switch and Lyta Blunt stand on stage at the end of "Swiftly Dragged," a drag show hosted by the UO Taylor Swift Society on Jan. 17, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Taylor Swift themed drag show "Swiftly Dragged" comes to campus
Protestors convine at the Wayne L. Morse U.S. Courthouse to be at the "We Fight Back" rally in Eugene, Ore. The protest started at 1pm on Jan. 19, 2025. Many had signs displaying messages for their protests. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Approximately 200 people gather in Eugene to protest Trump’s “extreme-right agenda”
Deja Kelly (15) catcjes the high pass The Oregon Ducks Womens basketball team takes on the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 15, 2025 in MATT Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. (Darby Winter/Emerald)
Oregon tops Iowa 50-49 after being down 15 points
Cue the Commentary: The Influence of Sex and the City (Episode 2)
Cue the Commentary: The Influence of Sex and the City (Episode 2)
The Oregon Ducks played against the UCLA Bruins Sunday afternoon in Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, Ore. Bruin forward William Kyle III (24) and Duck center Nate Bittle (32) both reach to fight for the ball.
Ducks’ performances not matching the occasion
More in News
The New Apartment-Style Residence Hall is located in the center of campus. There are studio apartments and four-bedroom apartments. The apartment-style units give returning students more freedom but allow for more support from campus staff. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A guide to the quality of life in nearly each residence hall
Noa Schwartz
SOJC winter term coding errors raises concerns
Noa Schwartz
A deep dive into the Clery Act
Officer Anthony Button and explosive detection K9 Thor are affiliated with the University of Oregon Police Department. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Thor hammers down on campus
Noa Schwartz
Post-election: How women at UO feel about their rights
Noa Schwartz
New UO Beach Volleyball court plans approved
About the Contributor
Sasha Love, Campus News Reporter
Sasha Love is a first-year journalism major and Campus News Reporter for the Daily Emerald. She focuses mainly on covering labor, but is interested in learning more about all kinds of issues. Sasha was a Feature Editor for her high school paper and freelanced as a general assignment reporter. She wants to be a journalist after college, possibly covering the environment, arts and culture or foreign affairs. In her free time, you can find her binging chocolate, reading poetry or trying to rock climb.