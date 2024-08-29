A flock of preseason honors

The hype surrounding the upcoming season of Ducks Football revolves around the star-studded roster assembled over the years by Dan Lanning and his stJohn Mackey Award aff.

As a team, much is expected of the Ducks this year, and many found themselves on preseason watchlists for the sport’s most prestigious awards.

Dillon Gabriel– Walter Camp Player of the Year, Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Second-team All-American and All Big-Ten

The current favorite for the Heisman, Gabriel also found himself on the watchlist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, AP second team All-American, All Big-Ten and the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best quarterback.

Gabriel needs to post career-high stats this season in order to bring any of the individual honors back to Eugene, but the talent around him can push him to the next level and help him achieve an award-winning season.

Jeffrey Bassa– Dick Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy

The leader for the Ducks’ defense was named to the All-Pac-12 Second team last season after finishing with a career-high 72 tackles. Bassa captained an impressive Oregon defense, and enters his fourth year as a starter in Eugene.

No Duck has ever won the award, and given the profile of both himself and this team, Bassa has a real chance to become the first. Along with the Butkus, Bassa was named to the Nagurski Trophy watchlist, which is the award given to the best overall defensive player in college football.

Terrance Ferguson– John Mackey Award

Ferguson only improved over the last year in Eugene, and was named as a first team All-Pac-12 selection. Often Bo Nix’s safety blanket, the tight end is in contention for the nation’s best and will hope to provide the same security to Gabriel.

Ferguson currently sits 33 receptions and two touchdowns away from both those Oregon tight end records, and may finish as its best ever in the position after this season.

Tez Johnson– Biletnikoff Award, All Big-Ten

Emerging from the shadows of being “Bo Nix’s adopted brother,” Johnson is slated for his best season yet. Johnson enters this season as the No. 1 receiver after posting an Oregon-record of 86 receptions last season.

The dazzling speedster also became the second Duck named to the All Big-Ten squad, so Johnson is expected to tally another record-breaking season and take home the Biletnikoff as the nation’s best receiver.

Jordan James and Noah Whittington – Doak Walker Award

Both sides of Oregon’s run game are featured on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award — given to the best running back in the country.

James appeared last season as the primary backup option to Bucky Irving, and made his case for the starting job entering this season. James led the Pac-12 with 7.09 yards per carry last year, and will improve with starter-level volume.

Whittington saw his 2023 cut short with a season-ending knee injury and used a medical redshirt.

Ajani Cornelius – Second team All-American and Outland Trophy

Cornelius started every game for the Ducks in 2023 and didn’t allow a single sack in the process — making him an obvious pick for the Outland Trophy watch list, which is given to the country’s best offensive tackle.

Cornelius was also the second Duck named to the AP second team All-American, and hopes to improve as he now protects Gabriel’s blindside.

Jabbar Muhammad – Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy

A second team All-Pac-12 selection with Washington, Muhammad finished second in the country with 19 passes defended last season.

The Thorpe Award is given to the nation’s best cornerback, so the redshirt senior was an obvious choice for the watch list. As Oregon’s No. 1 corner, he will be leaned upon heavily this season.