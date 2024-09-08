Oregon vs Boise State: LIVE COVERAGE

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (1-0) are back at home as the Boise State Broncos (1-0) stampeded into Autzen Stadium for a primetime clash of West Coast powerhouses. The Ducks are looking to rebound from an unfulfilling Week 1 win over Idaho. Follow along for LIVE updates presented by the Duck Store. You may have to refresh this page for the latest updates.

FINAL: Oregon got the ball back and marched down the field and set up a last-second field goal. Atticus Sappington’s kick is GOOD and the Ducks walk off the Broncos. Oregon collects its first ever win over Boise State, and advances to 2-0 on the season. Thank you for follwing along!

Editor’s note: Soon, I will be venturing to the field, where there is minimal (that is to say zero) service. I will update post game. Thank you for tuning into live updates sponsored by the Duck Store.

(Q4 – 7:06) Boise State: 33, Oregon: 33 – The Ducks’ defense gets home. A sack on 3rd-and-12 forces a punt. Don’t look now, but Oregon is going to get this ball back with a chance to take the lead.

(Q4 – 8:52) Boise State: 33, Oregon: 33 – Cameron Camper hauls in a 3rd-and-long reception. Chains move.

(Q4 – 9:59) Boise State: 33, Oregon: 33 – TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is GOOD. We are tied again.

(Q4 – 9:59) Boise State: 33, Oregon: 32 – Noah Whittington takes the kickoff 100 yards for an Oregon TOUCHDOWN. The Ducks second return TD of the game ties the game. Unbelievable. The play is under review to see if Whittington stepped out.

(Q4 – 10:15) Boise State: 34, Oregon: 27 – The touchdown stands. The extra point is GOOD.

(Q4 – 10:15) Boise State: 33, Oregon: 27 – Ashton Jeanty rushes for a 7-yard TOUCHDOWN. The Broncos have regained the lead and the wheels have completely fallen off the Ducks’ season. The spot is being reviewed.

(Q4 – 12:16) Boise State: 27, Oregon: 27 – Dillon Gabriel rushes forward and FUMBLES. Recovered by Boise State. The Broncos in prime position to regain the lead. Disaster.

(Q4 – 13:03) Boise State: 27, Oregon: 27 – Another big play (kick return) negated by a holding penalty on Oregon. The Ducks start on their own 12-yard line.

(Q4 – 13:09) Boise State: 27, Oregon: 27 – One play later, the Broncos are in the endzone. Ashton Jeanty runs 70 yards for a Broncos’ TOUCHDOWN. We are tied again.

(Q4 – 13:19) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 27 – Patrick Herbert FUMBLES and the ball is recovered by the Broncos. The game’s first turnover comes at a brutal time for Oregon.

(Q4 – 13:47) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 27 – Dillon Gabriel evades a sack and runs to the BSU 35-yard line. Huge pickup.

(Q4 – 14:47) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 27 – Noah Whittington picks up a first down across midfield.

(Q3 – 0:00) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 27 – END OF Q3

(Q3 – 0:22) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 27 – Incomplete. Boise State brings out the field goal unit. The 54-yard attempt is NO GOOD. Oregon gets a stop and will take over on its own 37-yard line with a golden opportunity to add on.

(Q3 – 0:27) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 27 – Boise State picked up another first down on a questionable catch call. Play is being reviewed. May have bounced.

(Q3 – 1:57) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 27 – Boise State picks up another 3rd-and-long. Boise State down to the Ducks’ 37-yard line.

(Q3 – 2:40) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 27 – Ashton Jeanty picks up a rushing first down on 3rd-and-5. Ball’s out to midfield.

(Q3 – 3:57) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 27 – The Ducks force a three-and-out. Tez Johnson returns the punt 85 yards for an Oregon TOUCHDOWN. The Ducks make the extra point and take a 27-20 lead in the third quarter. Autzen Stadium is alive again.

(Q3 – 5:05) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 20 – The holding penalty completely halts the Ducks’ drive. They punt back to the Broncos, who take over on their own 38-yard line.

(Q3 – 7:28) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 20 – Another offensive holding penalty backs the Ducks up. Oregon now has seven penalties for 62 yards.

(Q3 – 7:50) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 20 – Jordan James runs for a 10-yard first down to get the Ducks off their own doorstep.

(Q3 – 8:06) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 20 – Oregon forces a three-and-out. Jordan Burch almost had an interception. The Ducks take over on their own 4-yard line after an incredible punt.

(Q3 – 9:09) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 20 – Dillon Gabriel finds Traeshon Holden for a 59-yard TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is NO GOOD. We are tied.

(Q3 – 10:00) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 14 – Jordan James picks up 10 after a holding call to bring up 2nd-and-10.

(Q3 – 11:00) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 14 – Oregon’s drive is aided by a targeting call on BSU safety Alexander Teubner. Teubner is ejected.

(Q3 – 12:00) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 14 – Jordan James with a big run for a first down.

(Q3 – 12:14) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 14 – Oregon gets a big stop on 3rd-and-3. BSU punts back to the Ducks. Oregon starts on its own 11-yard line.

(Q3 – 13:58) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 14 – BSU converts another 3rd-and-long to move the chains.

(Q2 – 0:00) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 14 – HALFTIME

(Q2 – 0:02) Boise State: 20, Oregon: 14 – Boise State makes a 20-yard field goal. A small miracle keeps the Broncos out of the endzone.

(Q2 – 0:20) Boise State: 17, Oregon: 14 – First down to the 3-yard line.

(Q2 – 0:43) Boise State: 17, Oregon: 14 – Boise State picks up another first down on a run from Ashton Jeanty.

(Q2 – 1:14) Boise State: 17, Oregon: 14 – BSU picks up another first down on 3rd-and-6.

(Q2 – 1:42) Boise State: 17, Oregon: 14 – One big run from Ashton Jeanty has the Broncos to midfield. The Ducks had him in the backfield, and he still gained 20.

(Q2 – 2:00) Boise State: 17, Oregon: 14 – Oregon punts again. The Broncos get another chance to score before the half (and the ball after the break).

(Q2 – 2:37) Boise State: 17, Oregon: 14 – Injury timeout for a BSU defensive back.

(Q2 – 3:43) Boise State: 17, Oregon: 14 – Oregon moves the chains with a 13-yard completion to Terrance Ferguson.

(Q2 – 4:43) Boise State: 17, Oregon: 14 – Jordan James opens the drive with an 11-yard run.

(Q2 – 4:51) Boise State: 17, Oregon: 14 – Maddux Madsen hits a WIDE OPEN Cameron Camper for a BSU TOUCHDOWN. The Broncos retake the lead.

(Q2 – 5:17) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 14 – BSU moves the ball into the redzone with another first down.

(Q2 – 6:04) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 14 – Boise State stars at the Ducks’ 30-yard line.

(Q2 – 6:45) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 14 – Gabriel takes a terrible sack. Oregon goes three-and-out.

(Q2 – 7:28) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 14 -Traeshon Holden picks up an unsportsmanlike penalty. 2nd-and-27.

(Q2 – 8:30) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 14 – Oregon forces back-to-back three-and-outs. Huge. Tez Johnson calls for a fair catch at the Ducks’ 28-yard line.

(Q2 – 9:28) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 14 – Dillon Gabriel connects with Evan Stewart again for a 34-yard TOUCHDOWN pass. Gabriel hit Stewart in stride for Oregon’s second touchdown of the game. The extra point is GOOD.

(Q2 – 9:35) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 7 – Oregon’s defense snuffs out Boise State on three straight plays to force a three-and-out. Huge. The Ducks get a big return from Tez Johnson. Oregon takes over on BSU’s 34-yard line.

(Q2 – 11:15) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 7 – Gabriel gets sacked again. Oregon punts. Boise State starts on its own 20-yard line.

(Q2 – 12:20) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 7 – Dillon Gabriel sacked again. The offensive line is not looking much improved from last week.

(Q2 – 13:20) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 7 – Jordan James bumps a run outside for a 12-yard gain.

(Q2 – 14:20) Boise State: 10, Oregon: 7 – Ashton Jeanty rushes for a 3-yard TOUCHDOWN run. The Broncos’ extra point is GOOD. Boise State leads again. The Broncos have 106 yards so far (55 on the ground).

(Q1 – 0:00) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 7 – END OF Q1.

(Q1 – 0:46) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 7 – Boise State gets another first down on a roughing-the-passer penalty. Ball moves to the 10-yard line.

(Q1 – 1:26) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 7 – The Broncos rush for another first down. The ball sits on the Ducks’ 22-yard line.

(Q1 – 3:46) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 7 – Boise State gets across midfield in just two plays with a pair of long completions.

(Q1 – 4:36) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 7 – Dillon Gabriel rushes for a 1-yard TOUCHDOWN. Atticus Sappington’s extra point is GOOD. Oregon leads 7-3. 72 yards on three plays.

(Q1 – 5:16) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 0 – Dillon Gabriel hits Evan Stewart for a gain of 67 yards to set up 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line.

(Q1 – 5:27) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 0 – Tez Johnson calls for a fair catch at the Ducks’ 28-yard line.

(Q1 – 6:16) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 0 – The Broncos are stopped short on 3rd-and-6 and will punt back to the Ducks.

(Q1 – 6:56) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 0 – Brandon Johnson makes a one-armed tackle in the backfield for a loss of two on 1st-and-10.

(Q1 – 7:16) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 0 – After a delay-of-game penalty, the Ducks punt away to the Broncos, who will start their second drive on their own 20-yard line.

(Q1 – 8:29) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 0 – A screen pass to Evan Stewart only goes for a yard. Oregon lines up to attempt a 4th-and-1 conversion.

(Q1 – 8:49) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 0 – Jordan James sets up 3rd-and-2 with two impressive run plays.

(Q1 – 9:29) Boise State: 3, Oregon: 0 – Nikko Reed breaks up a ball in the endzone. Boise State settles for a 42-yard field goal attempt. The kick is GOOD. The Broncos strike first.

(Q1 – 9:46) Boise State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Boise State’s first pass play goes for a gain of a yard. 3rd-and-11 upcoming.

(Q1 – 10:23) Boise State: 0, Oregon: 0 – A false start penalty backs up the Broncos.

(Q1 – 11:46) Boise State: 0, Oregon: 0 – The Broncos pick up the game’s first first down with three consecutive running plays. They have the ball at the Oregon 24-yard line.

(Q1 – 11:46) Boise State: 0, Oregon: 0 – The cart came out for Boise State’s Roger Carreon. He left the game on the cart after getting his leg rolled over. The replay didn’t look good. Extremely unlikely that he will return.

(Q1 – 11:46) Boise State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Injury timeout for an injured Broncos’ offensive lineman.

(Q1 – 12:36) Boise State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Boise State gets a return to the Ducks’ 49-yard line. Great field position for the Broncos.

(Q1 – 13:19) Boise State: 0, Oregon: 0 – After an offsides penalty, the Ducks are forced to punt. Oregon gained eight yards on its opening drive.

(Q1 – 14:03) Boise State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Dillon Gabriel takes a long sack. 3rd-and-10 upcoming.

(Q1 – 15:00) Boise State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Touchback. Oregon starts on its own 25-yard line.

(Q1 – 15:00) Boise State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Boise State wins the coin toss. The Ducks will start on offense. Let’s play some football under the Autzen lights.