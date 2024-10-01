Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



The cost of living in Eugene

Since the end of the COVID-19 quarantine in 2021 housing prices in cities across Oregon have risen steadily for both potential homeowners and renters
Stephanie Hensley
October 1, 2024
Eric Becker
Colorful buildings provide the makeup of the Peace Village Co-Op, one of several affordable housing projects in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 18, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)

Since the end of the COVID-19 quarantine in 2021, housing prices in cities across Oregon, including Eugene, have risen steadily. 

In May 2023, when the federal government ended the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration, the average price of a single family home in Eugene was $466,997

Since then, that figure has risen to $476,412, the second highest since July 2023 when the average price peaked at $480,179.

The pricy housing market in Oregon isn’t limited to just Eugene. The typical home value in Salem falls at $437,987, remaining on the market for approximately 15 days. Portland comes in at $538,295 and Bend remains the most expensive, with an average home value of $748,149.

A chart made by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that the median listing price per square foot of a home in Eugene in May 2024 reached a peak of $313. With the median size of a single-family home at 2,233 square feet, that translates to a total median cost of approximately $698,929.

Buying a home isn’t the only difficulty potential residents are facing. According to Timothy Morris, executive director of the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association, housing in Eugene is limited due to “low housing development” and a lack in housing availability.

“Eugene has a vacancy rate of about 2%, your average city has an average vacancy of about 5-8%,” Morris said. “What that translates to is that when an apartment goes for rent within the first day there’s twenty applicants. So there’s really just a huge challenge and a barrier for renters to be able to find new housing.” 

The average rent for an apartment in Eugene is $1,824, which can vary by neighborhood. Around 49% of apartments are priced at or near this amount, while only 2% of units are under $1,000, and just 1% fall below $700.

Isabella Snyder, a sophomore at the University of Oregon, said that her apartment search was “the most painstaking searching of [her] life.”

“[Apartments] are just super overpriced all over Eugene, especially the ones that are close to campus which is what me and my roommate both really needed because neither of us have a car,” Snyder said. “The most difficult part was honestly finding a place we could both agree on and settle with.” 

Natalie Devina, a junior at UO, who recently moved farther away from campus, acknowledged that housing in Eugene can be difficult for students, especially ones who work multiple jobs or pay their own tuition.

“I think that the prices of apartments in Eugene is genuinely ridiculous,” Devina said. “We’re already paying an extreme amount of money for college, and now they want us to pay even more for rent.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
A parking attendant directs oncoming cars toward the proper parking lot based on their parking pass. Hundreds of workers flock to and around Autzen Stadium on gamedays, their work is often overlooked by the thousands of fans who attend the game. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Packed stadiums and limited parking
What to know about safety in Eugene
What to know about safety in Eugene
The empty amphitheater and it&#8217;s surrounding area at the Erb Memorial Union, with a sign indicating that the space is closed and saying &#8220;stay home, save lives.&#8221; The building is &#8220;operating &#8216;mostly remotely&#8217; with some limited services,&#8221; according to the&#160;EMU webpage.
Summertime without the Ducks
A student delivers their ballot to an official ballot drop box in front of the EMU on the University of Oregon campus on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon improperly registered 1,259 possible non-citizens to vote
A "for rent" sign sits in the front yard of a house on the south side of the University of Oregon campus. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A student’s guide to renter’s rights in Eugene
Municipal volunteer opportunities for students in Eugene
Municipal volunteer opportunities for students in Eugene
More in community-news
A sign advertises the future "River District" in Eugene, Ore., on Aug. 26, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Eugene Downtown Riverfront Park development continues
The American Flag in front of a fall background. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
UO students react to 2024 presidential debate
Short Mountain Landfill is a permitted municipal landfill located south of Eugene. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Lane County moves forward with controversial recycling plant
A barrier blocks the road to the top of Skinner Butte due to “fire risk” on August 12, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Local youth org works on wildfire containment in Eugene
Michelle Emmons stands amongst burnt trees near Oakridge, Ore. As a candidate for Oregon House District 12, she hopes to address her constituencies’ natural disaster response. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Who’s representing you?
On Aug. 6, unhoused activists protested outside of the Eugene Municipal Courthouse, demonstrating against the city’s policy of sweeping homeless camps. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Unhoused activists protest outside Eugene courthouse during arraignment
More in off-campus
Ricky Montgomery performs at the McDonald Theatre on Sep. 24, 2024. Montgomery brought "The Rick Tour" to Eugene, Ore., with supporting band Ray Bull as the show's opener. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Ricky Montgomery brings "The Rick Tour" to the McDonald Theatre
People speak to each other while waiting in line for the Ferris wheel at the fair on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Lane County Fair returns for 2024
The new Eugene City Hall will be located in Downtown Eugene on 4th Ave. replacing the former Eugene Water and Electric Board administration building. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene City Hall visitors guide
Eugene Public Library is located in Downtown Eugene on 10th Ave. and is open to the public Monday through Saturday. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Library advocates ask for funding as Eugene cuts budget
Thursday July 19, 2024 marked the offical opening of the city of Eugene's new offices and city hall (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Eugene holds grand opening ceremony for City Hall site
From the top of the retired plant, the Willamette River can be seen. Inside lies a maze of abandoned equipment. Eugene Water and Electric Board's retired steam plant is the future sight for a new development along the Willamette riverfront. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
Eugene approves additional $6 million for Steam Plant redevelopment
About the Contributors
Stephanie Hensley, City News Reporter
Eric Becker
Eric Becker, Photographer
Eric Becker is a photographer from Redondo Beach, California.  He enjoys covering anything that moves, including sports, action, and wildlife.