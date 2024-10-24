Donate
Housing
Ethos
Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman hopes

The Ducks quarterback’s current standing in the race to the most prestigious award in collegiate football
Lily Crane, Sports Reporter
October 24, 2024
Molly McPherson
Dillon Gabriel (8) throws the ball down the field. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

Ohio State seemingly had the momentum against Oregon in a Top 3 matchup, but a disastrous fumble conceded the football to the Ducks.

With 60,129 fans intently watching, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel put the team on his back as he rushed 27 yards into the endzone. It was not only a moment that helped the Ducks to their biggest win in Autzen Stadium, but it was a lasting snapshot of how Gabriel will be remembered in an Oregon uniform. 

The three total touchdowns and 341 passing yards performance against the Buckeyes is a reflection of how Gabriel has played throughout the season. His name is in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to the top player in college football.

Gabriel opened the season as the Heisman favorite, according to BetMGM, an entertainment and sports betting company. A 24-14 win against the University of Idaho and a 37-34 victory over Boise State University brought the Ducks’ ranking down from No. 3 to No. 9 in the nation. Gabriel’s odds of winning the Heisman Trophy dropped with it.

The Ducks’ quarterback was sacked a total of seven times in the first two games at Autzen Stadium. Gabriel also rushed for negative 38 yards on 14 carries against the first two contests.

But Gabriel’s odds increased following his winning performance against then-ranked No. 2 Ohio State. Gabriel has 15 passing touchdowns on 2,080 yards and four rushing touchdowns through seven games.

He trailed only Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty after Week 7 with BetMGM listing Gabriel’s odds at +350.

It took a few games for the Ducks’ offense to click, especially with Gabriel and other key players like wide receiver Evan Stewart transferring in.

“You just see everyone continue to grow,” Gabriel said after the Ohio State win. “I think you can see that from Week 1 to now with just how much more confident everyone is playing, but also us as a team forming as one.”

An Oregon athlete hasn’t won the coveted Heisman Trophy since former quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2014. Gabriel has a real shot at changing that, as the Ducks are having a historic season under his command of the offense.

Despite early bumps, Gabriel has the program undefeated through seven games — something that hasn’t happened since Mariota was with Oregon in 2013.

It’s not the only piece of history that Gabriel and the Ducks have accomplished this season. Last Friday, Oregon achieved its first road shutout since 1992 in a 35-0 win against Purdue.

There are only a few legitimate threats to Gabriel’s Heisman hopes other than Jeanty. Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter’s odds have diminished due to a shoulder injury he’s been battling. Meanwhile, quarterbacks for the University of Texas and the University of Alabama, Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe, have found themselves on the losing side of recent games.

University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward has the fourth-best odds of winning and has the Hurricanes undefeated. If playing in a non-Power Four conference decides Jeanty’s Heisman fate, Ward and his 20 touchdowns pose the biggest threat to Gabriel’s chances.

Oregon has consistently executed the most important task since the start of the season — winning. Recently, Gabriel has the Ducks dominating the teams they’re supposed to dominate. If they continue to take care of business and Gabriel continues to perform as he did against the Buckeyes, there’s a good chance that he’ll find himself at the Heisman Ceremony come December.

Lily Crane, Sports Reporter
Molly McPherson
Molly McPherson, Photo Editor
Molly is currently serving in her second year as the Photo Editor for the Daily Emerald. She worked as a photojournalist on the desk for almost two years prior to joining as an editor. To see more of her work, follow her Instagram @mediaxmolly and view her website mediaxmolly.com