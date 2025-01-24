Late steals propel Oregon past Indiana 54-47

The final minutes should be a scary stretch for any team, Oregon women’s basketball included.

But whether they out rebound, outscore, or outsmart their counterparts, the Ducks have almost always found a way to come through through the season’s first two months.

All of which made what happened Friday — a 54-47 comeback win over Indiana (12-7, 4-4)— less surprising but euphoric nonetheless.

Closing time was closeout time for the Ducks down the stretch Friday night, winning the final push in a night full of momentum swings.

The Ducks trailed by as many as 10 in the third quarter before a furious comeback led by Ehis Etute, Ari Long (+9 in just 12 minutes), and a furious bench effort drew them close.

“I mean, we can’t talk about the game without talking about Ehis,” Graves said. “She’s tough, and she’s great around the basket. In a big game like this, you never know how a freshman might react.”

Neither team was particularly sharp, but victory doesn’t require perfection, just an advantage. And the Ducks ended with one, largely due to a stifling defense and a coach that pulled every available lever and found every possible edge. The Ducks needed them all.

After a Phillipina Kyei layup trimmed the Hoosier lead to one, Bell and Scott answered with steals, both of which resulted in points and helped the Ducks seal the win.

“We had the right lineup in,” Graves said with a smile.

Friday’s game was hardly beautiful, but it was necessary. While the Ducks might have higher expectations because of their stars, depth, and best start to the season since 2019, an inability to win an uglier game had eluded them.

Big stops, locking down on defense and a flair for the dramatic were big catalysts for the Ducks (15-5, 6-3). Peyton Scott and Elisa Mevius traded breakaway baskets in the final minutes.

Scott got to the line and hit big shots. Etute out-battled former Duck Sydney Parish late. Deja Kelly controlled the game without dominating the flow of it.

“We don’t win the game without these two,” Scott said of Bell and Etute.

“I’ve been really pleased with her,” Graves said of Kelly. “Her scoring has been down… but she’s playing better in almost every other category.”

Scott led all scorers with 14 points, banking in back-to-back 3-pointers in the first half. 11 Ducks added points.

“It’s gonna be someone else every single night,” Graves said. “Unless you’re Michael Jordan.”

But it was defensively where the Ducks continued to play their best basketball, proving they can lock down when it matters most.

Stops down the stretch, though, were the Ducks’ forte, with Oregon going on a 9-0 run in the game’s final minutes.

“Great win,” Graves said. “Every category we beat them… really proud of the team, we showed a lot of heart and guts tonight.”

Oregon will head on the road, taking on the Michigan schools over the next week.