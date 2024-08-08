The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Oregons Jaida Ross claims her bronze medal as she joins a handful of other current Ducks from around the world going to compete in Paris. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Oregon T&F’s Jaida Ross competes in first Olympic Games, qualifies for shot put final
August 8, 2024
Oregon T&F's Jaida Ross competes in first Olympic Games, qualifies for shot put final

After setting the NCAA record in the shot put, Ross took on the world stage on Thursday
Owen Murray
August 8, 2024
Oregons+Jaida+Ross+claims+her+bronze+medal+as+she+joins+a+handful+of+other+current+Ducks+from+around+the+world+going+to+compete+in+Paris.%26%23160%3BThe+most+elite+athletes+in+the+country+meet+at+Hayward+Field+for+the+2024+Summer+Olympic+Trials+in+Eugene%2C+Ore.+on+June+22%2C+2024.+%28Jonathan+Suni%2FEmerald%29
Oregon’s Jaida Ross claims her bronze medal as she joins a handful of other current Ducks from around the world going to compete in Paris. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)

Two months ago, Oregon track and field’s Jaida Ross was busy winning her first NCAA shot put championship. A few weeks later, she was occupied with OIympic qualification. On Thursday, the 22-year-old competed in Paris — her first time on the Olympic stage.

Ross, who spent the past three years in Eugene with the Ducks’ track and field team, is one of three shot-putters in Paris this summer. Chase Jackson and Raven Saunders also qualified in the June USATF Olympic Trials, hosted at Hayward Field in Eugene. Ross currently holds the collegiate record in the women’s shot put, set last season at 20.01m.

The Medford, Oregon native competed in the preliminary rounds of the shot put on Thursday, where she threw 18.58m — good for seventh overall and a berth in the next round.

Finals for the competition are set to begin tomorrow, at 10:37 a.m. Pacific time.

The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
