The Big Ten’s top 5 quarterbacks (so far)

Quarterback is the most important position in all of team sports. Big Ten quarterbacks must face famously tough defenses, making a good quarterback especially vital. With Big Ten matchups getting underway, now is a good time to rank the Big Ten’s best five quarterbacks.

Miller Moss , University of Southern California

Two games: 607 passing yards, 72.7% completion percentage, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Moss spent the last two years sitting behind last year’s first overall draft pick, Caleb Williams. When Williams sat out the 2023 Holiday Bowl to prepare for the draft, Moss stepped in, throwing for 372 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-28 win over the University of Louisville. In his two regular-season games as a starter, Moss has continued to impress, throwing for 607 yards and two touchdowns in wins over Utah State University and No. 13-ranked Louisiana State University. He’ll need to score more to truly wow analysts, but he’s got time. Moss already has five pass-catchers averaging more than 15 yards per reception.

Kurtis Rourke , University of Indiana

Three games: 755 passing yards, 74.3% completion percentage, 7 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Rourke spent his last five years with the University of Ohio but has quietly excelled since becoming a Hoosier. He leads the Big Ten in passing touchdowns with seven scores. His yards per attempt (10.2) and efficiency rating (191.2) are second only to Allar, while his passing yards (755) and completion percentage (74.3%) rank third behind only Gabriel and Rogers. Rourke has found a weapon in sophomore wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who has 234 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just eleven catches. Indiana is already 1-0 in the Big Ten and may break more hearts during conference play.

Will Rogers , University of Washington

Three games: 825 passing yards, 77.1% completion percentage, 6 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Rogers transferred to Washington this offseason after setting 30 program records in a four-year career at Mississippi State University. Rogers, who holds the SEC record for all-time completions and shined under Mike Leach’s “air raid” offense, looks to have adjusted well to his new home. After three games with the Huskies, Rogers sits second only to Gabriel in passing yards (825) and completion percentage (77.1%). He’s connected well with senior receiver Giles Jackson, whose 24 receptions and 326 receiving yards are both second in the Big Ten behind Maryland’s Tai Felton.

Drew Allar , Pennsylvania State University

Two games: 420 passing yards, 64.9% completion percentage, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception

Allar has only played two games but has outplayed both his stat line and his opponents. Allar has an efficiency rating of 199.4 and is averaging 11.4 yards per attempt, both of which lead the Big Ten. His role inside Penn State’s run-heavy scheme will limit his statistical production to some extent, but there’s a reason many analysts believe Allar to have the greatest professional potential of any of the Big Ten’s veteran quarterbacks.

Dillon Gabriel , University of Oregon

Three games: 914 passing yards, 84% completion percentage, 6 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Through three weeks, Gabriel leads the Big Ten in passing yards (914), passing yards per game (305) and completion percentage (84%). His six touchdown passes are tied for the conference’s second-most. Following two solid weeks against the University of Idaho and Boise State University, Gabriel delivered the kind of dominating performance against Oregon State University that many fans were expecting to see immediately. Given the receiving weapons Gabriel has at his disposal, Ducks fans have plenty to feel optimistic about.