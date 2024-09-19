BIG foes ahead

The Ducks wanted to be the villains this season. To start off the non-conference slate on fire seemed like a logical route for the team that dominated the transfer portal. But for most of their three non-Big Ten games, they looked like the type of antagonists that spoil their own plans with silly mistakes.

Against Idaho State in Week 1, the offense was clunky and disjointed. Facing Boise State in Week 2, the Broncos were a few special teams touchdowns away from a massive upset.

Still, despite the less-than-ideal execution, the Ducks have enjoyed a few familiar hallmarks regardless of their unexpectedly slow start.

Lanning’s squad is still 3-0.

They are still a frontrunner in the College Football Playoff Race.

And aside from a few moments, the Ducks’ stars have looked the part with Dillon Gabriel and Tez Johnson leading the way.

But, it’s important to note that Oregon has been far from perfect. In fact, two of the three games during the first slate of action showed numerous ways that this Ducks team might fall flat of its lofty expectations.

Back-to-back games against inferior opposition from the state of Idaho exposed a collection of potential flaws, including an offensive line that was advertised as one of the nation’s best more-closely resembling a colander.

However, it may be no more than a brief slump that seems to have reached an end with the Ducks’ strong second-half play against Oregon State.

Going forward into a Big Ten slate, more of what the Ducks showed in the second half against Oregon State will be imperative. The Ducks outgained the Beavers 329 to 91 in the second half alone, outscoring OSU 29-0 in the process.

“I would love to tell you but then the Krabby Patty secret formula is out,” Gabriel said about what changed for the Ducks with a laugh.

Such strong play will be necessitated by the Ducks’ schedule going forward.

Ohio State looks every bit like the National Championship contender they were expected to be. Illinois is nationally ranked and just defeated a then-ranked Kansas team. Not to mention, a regular-season finale showdown is slated with the Huskies, who recently seem to have the Ducks’ number.

Road tests against both Michigan and Wisconsin still await Oregon, and both provide new, loud and cold settings looking to envelop the newcomer Ducks with a stiff welcome.

Although neither of them have showcased exceptionally strong play, with each squad toting a loss against a top-tier team. It’s essential the Ducks take their experienced squad head-on — even relying on their Big Ten transfers for help.

“Some of these guys, of course, are asking me about playing in the Big Ten,” offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, who played in the Big Ten at Indiana, said.

Upset possibilities loom as Illinois and Michigan State — both of whom have exceeded expectations in the early season — will storm into Autzen Stadium looking to break green-and-yellow-clad hearts. MSU’s head coach Jonathan Smith will be a familiar foe after his many seasons at the helm at Oregon State.

Additionally, Oregon’s been susceptible to road losses against significantly inferior teams, and will have to battle those demons against both UCLA and Purdue on the road. If there were ever opportunities for the Ducks to suffer a huge let-down, those two matchups prove ample opportunity.

The Bruins will be a week removed from a matchup with LSU that will likely highlight their many flaws. Oregon will be coming off a bye, looking to roll over their subpar opponent.

But failure to execute may revive the drama the first two weeks of play had to offer.

What’s more, when the Ducks travel to Purdue in Week 8, they will be just six days removed from the showdown with Ohio State and its many stars. Quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins and defensive back Caleb Downs headline the Buckeyes in a matchup that fans have had circled for weeks.

A new conference creates new opportunities along with new challenges. Still, if the Ducks perform like they did in the second half against the Beavers — their remaining schedule shouldn’t be too much too much of a bear.

Perhaps most importantly, the continuation of Gabriel’s Heisman-caliber play will help.

He connected on 20 of his 24 passes Saturday afternoon behind Oregon’s offensive line’s best showing of the season, improving his season competition percentage to a nationally-best 84 %.

“I always tell the O-Line ‘If you give me the time, I’ll do the crime,’” Gabriel said.

And no stranger to big wins amid a long season, he certainly knows what comes next.

“We’ll continue to make adjustments, and that doesn’t stop, but of course you find the formula for your group and keeping building off of it,” Gabriel said.