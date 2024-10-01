Athlete of the Week: Taylor Bryan

season opener, and after playing a scoreless game for 73 minutes, she scored the game-winning goal.

Bryan’s celebration didn’t just symbolize the excitement of the Ducks’ first win in over a year — it represented the energy and authenticity Bryan has brought to the program.

“This whole team is a group of girls with a whole bunch of personalities. I was allowed to be myself,” Bryan said. “These are girls I could dance around that make me feel comfortable enough to be me.”

The fifth-year forward transferred to Oregon after being at Virginia Tech University for four years and playing in three seasons. She helped the Hokies to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022.

She led Oregon in shots and was tied for the most goals heading into the third weekend of conference play. Her ability to score in big moments has helped propel this Ducks squad to its best season in three years.

“I feel like that has honestly been the trend even at Virginia Tech — just moments where they need me,” Bryan said. “I’m able to perform and I’m able to do sometimes what the team needs, whether that’s a goal or two, or just also be a light, be some type of energy, be a fire to get the team going again.”

Bryan said it was an “easy decision” to join the Ducks in what she called her “grandma season.” She has ambitions of going professional after college and said she feels supported in her goals.

“The teammates around me also just want to go far,” Bryan said. “We all have the same dreams. We all want to get to the same place. So [coming to Oregon has] been more than I’ve expected.”

Bryan and her teammates have their sights set on making it far in the postseason as well.

“The Big Ten Tournament is where we want to be. The NCAA Tournament is where we want to be,” Bryan said. “Trying to get there by any way, shape or form, and that’s making big moments and making them ours.”