2024 schedule preview

Each new season brings an earned level of excitement. And, for the Ducks, they’ve earned quite a bit of excitement through the transfer portal, returning class and incoming recruits. A new conference means new matchups, and as much as Oregon anticipates dominating the Big Ten in its first season, history has not been on the Ducks’ side against several of their upcoming opponents. Looking at the 2024 schedule, fans should be happy to know that Oregon boasts a 120-55-14 record against its non-conference opponents — despite being winless all-time against Boise State University.

Conference play, however, will present the Ducks with a new challenge as they are just 94-122-5 against their upcoming 2024 conference opponents.

Week 1: University of Idaho (52-3-4)

Historically, the Ducks have dominated the Vandals, having tied more games than they’ve lost against Idaho. This season should be no exception. Dan Lanning’s offense will vandalize Idaho.

Week 2: Boise State (0-3)

Is it more surprising that Oregon has never beaten Boise State or that two schools separated by just 350 miles have only ever played three times? Either way, the Ducks’ path to rewriting history will have to start against the (apparently dominant) Broncos.

Week 3: @ Oregon State (68-49-10)

The “little brother chants” will undoubtedly taunt Corvallis residents for another season. Oregon might beat the less-relevant OSU on its schedule by 60 points.

Week 4: BYE

Oregon has historically dominated its bye weeks. The Ducks have never lost a game they didn’t play.

Week 5: @ UCLA (32-39)

One of the few familiar faces on the schedule has the overall edge on the Ducks all-time. While the Bruins won’t be much of a force in 2024, it’s hard to keep a Los Angeles school down for long, and Oregon should pounce on the opportunity to earn what could be a fifth-straight win over UCLA.

Week 6: Michigan State (4-3)

The history of this matchup has been scattered and even. The first time the Ducks clashed with the Spartans was in 1979, and there have been decades in between games. Oregon, however, has won two of the last three, and should be eager to get after former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith.

Week 7: Ohio State (1-9)

Ah yes, the pinnacle game on the Ducks’ 2024 schedule. In what is expected by many to be the most-important game of the entire college football season, the Buckeyes bring their dominant record over Oregon to Autzen Stadium. The Ducks did, of course, win the last matchup in Columbus in 2021. However, Ohio State has won every other game against Oregon — including the 2014 National Championship.

Week 8: @ Purdue (2-1)

The Boilermakers won the first ever meeting in 1979, but the Ducks were victorious in both the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Oregon’s program appears to be miles ahead of Purdue’s and a Friday night in Lafayette should demonstrate just that.

Week 9: Illinois (2-1)

These teams haven’t yet met in the 21st century, and there isn’t much history to revisit. However, if Oregon teams of old were able to best the Fighting Illini, surely, Lanning’s current squad should be able to as well. It’s no surprise this is the Ducks’ “homecoming” game, as it’ll be a blowout.

Week 10: @ Michigan (2-3)

Pre-2000, the Wolverines have dominated the Ducks with a 3-0 record. Since then, however, Oregon is 2-0 with a win in Ann Arbor in 2007. A chance to dethrone the 2023 National Champions on their home turf awaits the Ducks on Nov. 2.

Week 11: Maryland (0-0)

Autzen Stadium will play host to the first ever matchup between the Ducks and the Terrapins on Nov. 9, and fans in attendance will get to witness the first chapter of what is unlikely to become any sort of a rivalry. After all, the two schools have 2,381 miles in between them.

Week 12: @ Wisconsin (3-3)

Most Oregon fans should remember a thrilling, Justin Herbert-led Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin in 2020. In fact, two of the Ducks’ three wins over the Badgers have come in Pasadena, but Oregon has never bested Wisconsin in Madison.

Week 13: BYE

See Week 4.

Week 14: Washington (48-63-5)

It’s hard to imagine Dan Lanning isn’t sick of hearing that he’s yet to beat the Huskies. Washington has won each of its last three meetings against Oregon, but the Ducks boast a 16-7 record over the Huskies since 2000.