The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald



Introducing: Overheard Oregon

The Daily Emerald welcomes you to our new comic strip
September 15, 2024

Welcome to Overhead Oregon!  In our new segment, the Daily Emerald will feature anonymously submitted quotes to be the subject of a cartoon! 

These could be anything from the silly to the strange, as long as it is heard in passing and taken completely out of context. Heard your classmate talking about penguin philosophy? Submit it! Has one of your friends compared Tic-Tacs to student loans? Submit it! Is there an especially eccentric neighbor you talk to about gardening? Hear any juicy gossip? Have a shower thought? Submit it! 

This comic series aims to shed a whole new light on the University of Oregon’s day-to-day where you get the opportunity to impact our next comic. Send in your best quotes here for a chance to have your quote chosen for Overheard Oregon! Remember, everything is completely anonymous and only the best quotes will be selected.

Noa Schwartz
