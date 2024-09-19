Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Big Ten Week 3 scores and headlines

How the new 18-team conference looks entering conference play
Max Koebel, Sports Reporter
September 19, 2024
Jonathan Suni
Oregon fans cheer as they look to their defense to come up with a 3rd down stop against the rival Beavers. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on September 14th, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/ Emerald)

The Ducks improved to 3-0 with a dominant 49-14 win over in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers. This was their first win in Corvallis since 2018 and the first time this year they looked like the championship-contending team they are expected to be.

Maryland crosses the river and hands Virginia its first loss, 27-13

The Terrapins crossed the Potomac River to play their neighbor-state rivals, the Virginia Cavaliers, who entered the game at 2-0. It was the 263 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., and two interceptions by the defense that led Maryland to victory.

UCLA falls to Indiana, 42-13 in first Big Ten matchup

UCLA played their first Big Ten opponent since joining the conference and were met by a better team across the board in Indiana. With 307 passing yards and four touchdowns by quarterback Kurtis Rourke and a defense that held UCLA to just one touchdown, the Hoosiers improved to 3-0 with a win at the Rose Bowl.

Washington State stuns Washington 24-19

After falling just one score short of an upset last November, the Cougars returned to Seattle hungry for revenge. It was a back and forth affair all the way, and with the game on the line, the Cougar defense stood tall on 4th and goal to hand the Huskies their first regular season loss in almost two years.

No. 18 University of Notre Dame rebounds with 66-7 victory over Purdue

After a devastating upset at home in Week 2, the Fighting Irish responded boldly as they visited their in-state rivals Purdue and ran them straight off the field with eight touchdowns in the Boilermakers’ first loss of the season.

No. 4 University of Alabama dominates Wisconsin in Madison, 42-10

The Crimson Tide traveled to Wisconsin and handed the Badgers their first loss of the season. Former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer is 3-0 at the University of Alabama thanks to 226 passing yards and six touchdowns from his offense, and a defense that forced four fumbles and held the Badgers to one touchdown.

No. 17 Michigan recovers with narrow 28-18 win over Arkansas State University

After suffering their first loss in over a year, the Wolverines came in hot as they jumped to a 28-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. No one knows better than Michigan alumnus Tom Brady that even a 28-3 game isn’t over until the clock hits zero. The Red Wolves began mounting a comeback in the final quarter, but were only able to come within ten points as the Wolverines stood strong enough to finish off the win.

Other Scores:

University of Northern Iowa: 3 – No 23. Nebraska: 34

Eastern Illinois University: 7 – Northwestern: 31

Troy University: 21 – Iowa: 38

Prairie View A&M University: 0 – Michigan State: 40

University of Nevada: 0 – Minnesota: 27

Central Michigan University: 9 – Illinois: 30

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
The Oregon Ducks Volleyball team celebrates as a group after gaining a crucial point during a key moment in the game. The University of Oregon Ducks Volleyball team defeated the Hawai&#8217;i Rainbow Wahine 3-0 in the second round of the 2023 Division I Women&#8217;s Volleyball Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2023. (Sebastian Flores/Emerald)
No. 12 Oregon sweeps Portland State 3-0
Star receiver for the Oregon Ducks, Tee Johnson (15), takes a moment to himself as he is surrounded by Beaver Orange smoke. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on September 14th, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Photos: The Oregon Ducks take care of business against their in-state rivals in their first meeting as a BIG 10 team, 49-14
Dillon Gabriel (8) and Evan Stewart (7) celebrate another Oregon touchdown as they begin to widen their lead against the Oregon State Beavers. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on September 14th, 2024. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
No. 9 Ducks demolish Beavers 49-14 in 128th rivalry game
No. 9 Oregon @ Oregon State: LIVE COVERAGE
No. 9 Oregon @ Oregon State: LIVE COVERAGE
Both teams warm up inside the updated Matthew Knight Arena. The University of Oregon Ducks lost 3 sets to 0 against the University of Pittsburgh Panthers Friday.
No. 12 Oregon fends off No. 17 BYU in 3-2 victory
Big Ten scores and headlines from Week 2
Big Ten scores and headlines from Week 2
About the Contributor
Jonathan Suni
Jonathan Suni, Associate Photo Editor