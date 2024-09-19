Big Ten Week 3 scores and headlines

The Ducks improved to 3-0 with a dominant 49-14 win over in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers. This was their first win in Corvallis since 2018 and the first time this year they looked like the championship-contending team they are expected to be.

Maryland crosses the river and hands Virginia its first loss, 27-13

The Terrapins crossed the Potomac River to play their neighbor-state rivals, the Virginia Cavaliers, who entered the game at 2-0. It was the 263 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., and two interceptions by the defense that led Maryland to victory.

UCLA falls to Indiana, 42-13 in first Big Ten matchup

UCLA played their first Big Ten opponent since joining the conference and were met by a better team across the board in Indiana. With 307 passing yards and four touchdowns by quarterback Kurtis Rourke and a defense that held UCLA to just one touchdown, the Hoosiers improved to 3-0 with a win at the Rose Bowl.

Washington State stuns Washington 24-19

After falling just one score short of an upset last November, the Cougars returned to Seattle hungry for revenge. It was a back and forth affair all the way, and with the game on the line, the Cougar defense stood tall on 4th and goal to hand the Huskies their first regular season loss in almost two years.

No. 18 University of Notre Dame rebounds with 66-7 victory over Purdue

After a devastating upset at home in Week 2, the Fighting Irish responded boldly as they visited their in-state rivals Purdue and ran them straight off the field with eight touchdowns in the Boilermakers’ first loss of the season.

No. 4 University of Alabama dominates Wisconsin in Madison, 42-10

The Crimson Tide traveled to Wisconsin and handed the Badgers their first loss of the season. Former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer is 3-0 at the University of Alabama thanks to 226 passing yards and six touchdowns from his offense, and a defense that forced four fumbles and held the Badgers to one touchdown.

No. 17 Michigan recovers with narrow 28-18 win over Arkansas State University

After suffering their first loss in over a year, the Wolverines came in hot as they jumped to a 28-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. No one knows better than Michigan alumnus Tom Brady that even a 28-3 game isn’t over until the clock hits zero. The Red Wolves began mounting a comeback in the final quarter, but were only able to come within ten points as the Wolverines stood strong enough to finish off the win.

Other Scores:

University of Northern Iowa: 3 – No 23. Nebraska: 34

Eastern Illinois University: 7 – Northwestern: 31

Troy University: 21 – Iowa: 38

Prairie View A&M University: 0 – Michigan State: 40

University of Nevada: 0 – Minnesota: 27

Central Michigan University: 9 – Illinois: 30