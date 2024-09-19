Ducks at the next level

With the 2024 NFL season well underway, there’s been a plethora of talented pro-Ducks that thrived in Eugene. The Ducks have one of the most robust groups of former players, with 25 on active rosters to start the season.

Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

A Eugene native and one of the most beloved players in Oregon’s history has started his 2024 campaign 2-0. Herbert threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns over those two games, as the Chargers have relied on the run game more than they ever have. With Jim Harbaugh at the helm, Herbert is due for an exciting season filled with winning — something his young career has missed in recent seasons.

Deommodore Lenoir, Defensive Back, San Francisco 49ers

A crucial piece for one of the best defenses in the league, Lenior racked up nine total tackles and a pass defense in the Niners’ first two games. Lenior grabbed three interceptions over the course of last season — one which he played in the Super Bowl — so it won’t be surprising to see the fourth-year veteran fill up the stat sheet once again. Lenior continues to excel in San Francisco and prove to be one of the best Pro Ducks.

Penei Sewell, Offensive Tackle, Detroit Lions

Coming off an off-season where he signed the highest-paying contract ever for an offensive lineman, Sewell hasn’t missed a beat. Sewell played 146 snaps during the first two games without allowing a sack or picking up a penalty. It is hard to quantify just how effective Sewell is at his job, but becoming the highest-paid in a position is a great indicator of success, and the Lions have seen success unheard of in Detroit since Sewell’s selection in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Jevon Holland, Defensive Back, Miami Dolphins

Over the course of three seasons Holland became the nucleus of the Dolphins’ defense. As a safety, Holland has been able to affect the game in a variety of ways. While his eight total tackles and pass defense are nothing to bat an eye at, it was his forced fumble Week 1 against the Jaguars that proved his most impressive highlight. With running back Travis Etienne almost at the goaline for a score, Holland sprung toward the ball and punched it right out of his hands, preventing a score that would have taken the Dolphins out of the game.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Outside Linebacker, New York Giants

Thibodeaux hasn’t had the most electric start to his third season, tallying just four total tackles, only one tackle for loss and three QB hits. New York struggled in the first two games, falling to 0-2 largely behind the deficiencies in the offense. Thibodeaux will make his impact more as the season goes on, and hopes to match his excellent sack total of 11.5 from 2023.

DeForest Buckner, Defensive Lineman, Indianapolis Colts

A captain for the Colts, Buckner dominated the trenches in a close Week 1 loss against the Houston Texans, with six total tackles, one for loss, 1.5 sacks and two QB hits. Buckner slowed down during Week 2 in Green Bay, but his presence has been felt this season. Buckner hasn’t tallied under 7.0 sacks since the 2017 season, and is still on pace to achieve success in that realm this season.