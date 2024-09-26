Improvement ahead for Ducks’ offensive line?

The Ducks play in an offense that features one of the College Football’s premier passers, a bell-cow running back and two of its most dynamic receivers.

But make no mistake, the Ducks’ offensive line will be one of the most pivotal pieces going forward for a team expected to surpass last season’s 12-2 record and New Year’s Six Bowl appearance.

Early in this non-conference slate, there’s been plenty of talking points for fans and media outlets alike to harp on. Most notably, the line had struggled immensely in closer-than-expected wins over Boise State and Idaho. Although the Ducks ultimately came out on top, it was clear that Dillon Gabriel had become more accustomed to the Rich Brooks Field turf than former quarterback Bo Nix — who was sacked just five times last season — ever was.

However, in what the Ducks hope is a sign of things to come going forward in the Big Ten, they stiffened in a showdown with the Beavers, leaving Gabriel untouched.

“It’s a great feeling to leave off the field knowing that we played Oregon ball,” Iapani Laloulu said postgame.

The Ducks’ offensive line allowed for all types of familiar hallmarks as the Oregon offense finally clicked into gear.

Gabriel connected on 20 of his 24 passes for a pair of touchdowns amidst a clean pocket, while the line bulldozed a path for Jordan James (12 carries for 86 yards) to average over seven yards a carry.

“I’m just proud of the guys up front, just the way they compete and continue to do so. It’s been great to see,” Gabriel said.

But if the Ducks look to carry that same success and dynamism into Big Ten play in a conference known for being hard-nosed and defensively-minded, the offensive line will have to continue doing its part.

It might help that even with three returning starters, Oregon’s offensive line will be allowed to gel together even more, now with three weeks of game-film and a bye week preceding their conference slate. It’s important to note that the offensive line that was showcased in the first three games of the season looks nothing like last year’s. Walk-on Charlie Pickard started at center in week one with Laloulou moving to guard, all while transfer guard Matthew Bedford was held out until Week 3 in Corvallis.

And when they all clicked together, so did the Ducks’ offense.

“I love how everyone in the building has continued to focus on the process and getting better every single day. I think that allowed us to play confident, play free and let loose,” Gabriel said.

And in no position group is that process more evident than the offensive line’s strong play in making Gabriel, James and co.’s job that much easier.

“Obviously we’ve changed up the lineups there at times,” Lanning said after the Oregon State game of the offensive line. “We’re still trying to find the right group … we were able to move them up front tonight and because of that we were able to find some success.”

And again, to continue that success in all facets of the game, the line will continue to be key — regardless of the stars that play behind it.