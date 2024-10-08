Donate
Housing
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State University Game Recap

Eli Panero
October 8, 2024

The Ducks secured a 31-10 win over Michigan State in their first Big Ten home football game, but the night’s impact extended beyond the scoreboard. Wearing “Stomp Out Cancer” uniforms, designed with personal touches from Coach Dan Lanning’s family, the Ducks took the field to support cancer awareness.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the way with two touchdown passes and a rushing score. Oregon’s defense dominated, holding Michigan State to just 59 rushing yards and forcing key turnovers, including a recovered fumble by Jordan Burch.

The Ducks now look ahead to next weekend as the Ohio State Buckeyes come to town for the biggest matchup of the year.

Video Filmed and Edited by Eli Panero

